Udupi Celebrates Advent of Christmas Season with Traditional Cake Mixing Ceremony

Udupi: The coastal city of Udupi has officially commenced its Christmas season celebrations with a traditional cake mixing ceremony. This time-honored event, symbolizing the preparation for Christmas festivities, involves the soaking of dried fruits in alcohol weeks in advance, a crucial step in crafting the rich cakes and puddings synonymous with the yuletide season.

The ceremony took place on November 1st at the Ranjitha Palace Auditorium, Hotel Ranjitha Palace. Esteemed guests, including Fr Denis D’Sa, Public Relations Officer of Udupi Diocese, Maxim Saldanha of Tanishq Jewelry, and Kishor Gonsalves of Kishoo’s Enterprises, participated in the inaugural mixing of the vibrant array of dried fruits meticulously arranged on a display table.

Before the commencement of the mixing, Dolphy Mascharenhas of Hot Chicks Manipal elucidated the historical significance of the Christmas cake mixing tradition, which serves as a harbinger of the festive season.

“Traditionally, plum cakes are prepared by macerating a medley of ingredients such as cashew nuts, walnuts, figs, dried apricots, orange peels, almonds, cranberries, prunes, raisins, and an assortment of spices in brandy and whisky several weeks ahead of baking,” Mascharenhas explained. “This prolonged soaking process allows the cake to develop a superior aroma and a more nuanced flavor profile.”

Fr Denis D’Sa addressed the assembled gathering, emphasizing the profound message of peace and love that the Christmas festival conveys to the world. “The arrival of this festival infuses every corner with a spirit of joy and celebration. Cake, a quintessential element of the Christmas feast, is shared as a symbol of goodwill and camaraderie.”

He further elaborated on the unifying power of such celebrations. “Through these shared experiences, the bonds of affection, unity, and brotherhood among individuals are reinforced. The festival of Christmas plays an indispensable role in nurturing harmony and togetherness within our society,” Fr D’Sa stated.

In accordance with tradition, the fruit and alcohol mixture will be stored in an airtight container, inverted to ensure even saturation. A small quantity of brandy, rum, or whisky will be added weekly until Christmas, further intensifying the flavors.

The event was attended by Managing Director Vasudeva Nayak, Manager Manoj Poojary, F&B Manager Pramod Poojary, Executive Chef Srinivas, and numerous other dignitaries and guests, all joining in the spirit of the season. The cake mixing ceremony marks the beginning of a series of festive events planned throughout Udupi leading up to Christmas.