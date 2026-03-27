Karnataka MLAs to get two IPL tickets, state reviews security​

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, on Friday said arrangements have been made to provide two Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets each to MLAs for the inaugural match at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru, following discussions with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).​

Speaking to the media at the Congress office in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said he had personally spoken to officials and requested an additional allocation of tickets. ​

“I have asked them to provide two tickets. I have spoken to the RCB and KSCA, and they have agreed to the request. Since time is short this time, further arrangements can be considered in the future,” he said.​

He added that Speaker J&K Khader had requested four tickets per MLA. However, Shivakumar clarified that it would not be feasible as most tickets have already been sold. ​

“Earlier, every MLA, Member of Parliament, and minister used to get one ticket. Now, we have requested two tickets each. For the first match tomorrow, they will get two tickets,” he stated, adding that he would discuss the matter further with the Speaker.​

Meanwhile, with the IPL matches set to begin on Saturday (March 28), State Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh held a detailed review meeting with concerned officials and KSCA office-bearers to assess security and logistical preparedness.​

She reviewed the security arrangements inside and around the stadium to ensure the safety of cricket fans.

The meeting also focused on traffic management measures, parking facilities, and essential amenities, including drinking water within the stadium premises.​

Officials briefed her on anticipated passenger density in the metro, train schedules, and additional security measures implemented at metro stations. She instructed authorities to remain vigilant and ensure that even minor untoward incidents are prevented.​

Rajneesh directed strict adherence to all government-imposed conditions and safety protocols for the smooth conduct of the matches. She also instructed all departments and agencies to remain on high alert and maintain regular communication with senior officials.​

The meeting was attended by KSCA management members, RCB representatives, the City Police Commissioner, GBA Commissioner, the Metro Managing Director, and other senior officials.​

Meanwhile, KSCA President and former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad, along with office bearers, met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his office to discuss.​

The issue of tickets for Karnataka MLAs for IPL matches at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was raised in the Assembly on Thursday, with Speaker J&K Khader urging the government to take up the matter with the authorities concerned.​

Khader said MLAs are currently being issued only one ordinary ticket, reportedly due to concerns that legislators often pass on their tickets to others, leading to overcrowding and management issues in the VIP gallery.​

He pointed out that this arrangement was causing inconvenience and embarrassment to MLAs. ​

“When an MLA goes to watch a match, the staff may not recognise them and may not treat them with due respect. As a result, many MLAs are reluctant to attend matches,” he said.​

The Speaker suggested that the authorities be called for discussions and a clear policy be put in place. ​

He recommended that at least four tickets be issued to each MLA and that proper arrangements be made to ensure they are treated with respect. His remarks were welcomed by legislators, who thumped their desks in support.​

Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka alleged that the authorities would not comply easily and suggested that the government use its regulatory powers. ​

He questioned the granting of CL-7 liquor licences for matches at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium and the operation of bars at the venue. ​

“Tighten the screws, and they will fall in line,” he remarked.​

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar responded that he would look into the issue.



