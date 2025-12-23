Karnataka Police deny permission for Vijay Hazare Trophy match at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have denied permission for the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Delhi and Andhra Pradesh at Chinnaswamy Stadium, citing serious safety and crowd control concerns.

The decision was taken after a thorough inspection by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar, officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority, and the Fire Department, who raised critical gaps in venue infrastructure and emergency preparedness.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh made the statement in this regard on Tuesday, while addressing media persons.

“The committee had gone to the stadium on Monday, on the instructions of the Home Department. Officers from various departments, including fire, Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and police, had inspected the stadium. As per the report from the officers, permission has not been granted for the match on Wednesday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The committee has also given a detailed report,” Commissioner Singh stated.

The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner had already issued a 17-point advisory outlining mandatory safety measures. The committee verified whether these points have been complied with and submitted its findings to the government.

Police sources stated the stadium gates were too narrow to handle large crowds, especially with Virat Kohli expected to attend.

Sources further revealed that in a last-ditch effort, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Venkatesh Prasad met with state Home Minister G. Parameshwara, pleading for an exception, but authorities stood firm.

Parameshwara announced on Monday that a committee was formed to inspect and assess whether the Chinnaswamy Stadium is fit to host the Vijay Hazare Trophy cricket match.

The minister chaired a meeting at the Vidhana Soudha with officials from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and senior police officers to discuss arrangements for the upcoming match.

“KSCA has requested permission to hold the Vijay Hazare Trophy match without allowing public spectators. Only the match will be conducted, and no audience will be permitted,” Parameshwara had said.

Notably, 11 people were killed in a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) victory celebrations on June 4.