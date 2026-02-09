Karnataka Social Club-Bahrain Holds Memorial Meet for Past President, Mr Anand Lobo

Manama, Bahrain: The Karnataka Social Club-Bahrain convened a memorial meeting on Saturday, February 7th, to honor the life and legacy of its former President, Mr. Anand Lobo. The solemn occasion served as an opportunity for members of the club and the wider Indian diaspora in Bahrain to pay their respects and offer prayers for the repose of his soul.

The prayer meeting commenced with an introductory address by the Club’s current President, Mr. Cletus Rodrigues, who spoke of Mr. Lobo’s significant contributions to the organization during his tenure. Following Mr. Rodrigues’ remarks, Mr. Vincent Serrao, the Assistant Parish Priest of the Sacred Heart Church and a prominent leader within the Konkani Community, led the congregation in prayer. Mr. Serrao offered blessings and invoked solace for the departed soul of Mr. Lobo, providing spiritual comfort to those in attendance.

Distinguished members of the Indian community in Bahrain also shared their reflections on Mr. Lobo’s impactful service and dedication. Speakers highlighted his commitment to fostering community bonds within the Indian Society in Bahrain, as well as his philanthropic endeavors in his hometown of Mangalore. Tributes underscored Mr. Lobo’s leadership qualities and his enduring positive influence on the lives of many.

The memorial meeting concluded with the serving of light refreshments, providing an opportunity for attendees to share memories of Mr. Lobo and offer condolences to his family and friends. The event served as a poignant reminder of Mr. Anand Lobo’s lasting legacy within the Karnataka Social Club-Bahrain and the broader Indian community, solidifying his place as a respected and cherished figure.