K’taka BJP lodges police complaint against Youth Congress over banner against PM Modi

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP has lodged a police complaint against the office-bearers of the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee, accusing them of hatching a conspiracy to provoke people against the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by using false posters and attempting to create a law and order situation in the state.

A delegation comprising Bengaluru North District President S. Harish, Bengaluru Central District President Saptagiri Gowda, and Bengaluru South District President C.K. Ramamurthy met Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Akshay M. Hakay and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

According to the submission, on February 8, the State Youth Congress had put up a banner in front of the Vidhana Soudha targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The banner allegedly stated that a Prime Minister who lacks the courage to come to Parliament cannot protect the country. The BJP leaders alleged that this act was part of a conspiracy against the Centre.

The submission further stated that Youth Congress members were conspiring to incite rebellion against the Centre and PM Modi through false propaganda. In this context, the BJP has demanded that a case be registered against the office-bearers of the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress for illegally putting up a banner in front of the Vidhana Soudha, insulting the office of the Prime Minister, and attempting to create law and order problems in the state.

Meanwhile, condemning the act of taking National BJP Yuva Morcha President and MP Tejasvi Surya and Jayanagar MLA C.K. Ramamurthy into police custody, while protesting against Metro fare hike in Bengaluru, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated that the Congress-led government’s action is a dark mockery of democracy. It is not only a suppression of freedom of speech but also the height of authoritarian conduct. “I strongly condemn this move,” he said.

“In this so-called Hitler government, protesting as the voice of the people against the anti-people policies of the Karnataka Congress government, which attempts to loot the common man through a Metro fare hike, has become a crime,” he stated.

Arresting BJP leaders in an attempt to silence pro-people voices is unforgivable. If the government believes it can suppress the truth through such actions, it is living in an illusion. Although the Metro fare hike has been temporarily halted due to the intervention of the Central government, the anti-people attitude of this Congress government continues unabated, Vijayendra said.

“You cannot conceal your failures through authoritarianism. If, in the intoxication of power, the government tries to suppress public anger, it will become inevitable for every party worker and citizen to take to the streets to uphold democratic rights,” he underlined.

Earlier in the day, Tejasvi Surya staged a protest at a Metro station in Bengaluru against the recent fare hike. Responding to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s remark that Surya is an “empty trunk”, the BJP MP carried an empty trunk during the protest and displayed a poster stating, “The Congress-led government is an empty trunk government.” The poster also carried photographs of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar.



