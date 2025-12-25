Karnataka State Scouts Chief Backs Dreams on Wheels Initiative

Belagavi: The Dreams on Wheels campaign, an initiative spearheaded by veteran journalist Srinivasan Nandagopal, has received a significant endorsement from the Karnataka State Commissioner for Scouts and Guides, Mr. P.G. R. Sindhia. The campaign aims to reach students in government schools across the state. Mr. Sindhia, a former Home Minister, pledged the forum’s support to the project.

The announcement comes amidst preparations for the 29th State Jamboree of Scouts and Guides, to be held at Phoenix Public School in Honaga village, Belagavi district. Mr. Sindhia lauded the Dreams on Wheels concept, which focuses on motivating 10th standard students in government schools as they prepare for their upcoming Board Examinations. He has directed state officials within the Scouts and Guides organization to assist in identifying schools in districts along the project’s route.

During a recent meeting, Mr. Nandagopal provided details about the Dreams on Wheels campaign. He explained that the project involves a journey across the state on his Honda CB350 motorcycle. To date, he has covered over 1600 kilometers, traversing five districts including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Hubli-Dharwad, and Belagavi. The campaign has reached more than 3000 students. Mr. Nandagopal outlined the next phase of the journey, which will extend northward to include Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Gulbarga, Bidar, and Raichur. The Dreams on Wheels project was officially launched on November 24 in Mangalore.