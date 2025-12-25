K’taka Cong crisis: Shivakumar meets Kharge, says he has done every job for the party

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing leadership churn within the Karnataka Congress, Deputy Chief Minister and state unit party president D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said he has never confined himself to delivering speeches but has done “every job” for the party, following a meeting with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here.

“I never just came to the stage, delivered speeches and went home. I have done every job for the Congress,” Shivakumar told the media.

Responding to a query about his recent remark in Delhi that he would prefer to be a party worker rather than hold any post, Shivakumar said, “No matter what post we hold, we are party workers first. I have installed party flags as a worker and also as the party president. I have pasted posters, swept garbage and done everything required for the Congress party.”

“I have never limited myself to coming to stages, delivering speeches and returning home. I have done every kind of work in the party,” he reiterated.

His remarks are likely to trigger fresh debate amid the continuing leadership tussle within the party.

When asked what he was getting in return for his work, Shivakumar appeared visibly annoyed and cautioned the media against pushing him into making statements. “You should report what I say. That’s it. I will not answer every question you ask,” he said.

Responding to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement that internal party matters should be resolved at the state level, Shivakumar said senior leaders would continue to guide the organisation.

“I have no plans to visit Delhi. I will go only if I am invited. If there is party work, I will go. They may have invited Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the Congress Working Committee meeting. Deputy Chief Ministers have not been called. We will be invited to the extended committee meeting. If the party invites me, I will go to Delhi. I cannot refuse if the party asks me to come,” he said.

Speaking about his meeting with Kharge, Shivakumar said no political issues were discussed. “There was no necessity to discuss such matters. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and I have already issued a statement that we will act according to the directions of the high command and carry forward our responsibilities accordingly,” he said.

Referring to the upcoming Congress Working Committee meeting, Shivakumar said he conveyed his concerns as the State Congress President regarding attempts to change the name of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

“I met Kharge ji and did not discuss state politics. I raised issues related to the Congress Working Committee meeting. The attempt to remove Mahatma Gandhi’s name from MGNREGA and efforts to dilute the scheme by introducing a 60:40 funding formula — under which states would have to bear 40 per cent of the expenditure — were discussed. No state, including BJP-ruled states, can afford this,” he said.

Shivakumar noted that MGNREGA, a centrally sponsored scheme implemented during the tenure of Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister late Manmohan Singh, is nearing 20 years since its launch.

“We have to fight this. As party president, I am planning a major event in which all panchayat representatives and MGNREGA workers will come together to oppose these moves. We must protect rural development,” he said.