Karnataka Table Tennis State Ranking Tournament Concludes at Father Mullers Indoor Stadium

Mangaluru: The 3rd Karnataka State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament concluded today at Father Mullers Indoor Stadium in Mangaluru, following four days of intense competition and remarkable displays of skill. The tournament, organized by the Dakshina Kannada District Table Tennis Association, showcased the talents of Karnataka’s emerging table tennis stars across various categories.

The final day saw the culmination of several events, with new champions crowned in the NMS and Hopes categories. The atmosphere at the Father Mullers Indoor Stadium was electric, filled with anticipation as players battled for top honors.

A prize distribution ceremony was held to recognize the outstanding achievements of the athletes. The ceremony was graced by esteemed guests, including Mrs. Babita J Shetty, a national-level athlete and gold medalist in the 100m mixed relay and silver medalist in shot put at the 2025 South Asian Masters Athletics Championship, who also serves as Director of Surathkal Bunts Sangha, Sports Secretary of the Women’s Division, and Senior Manager at Odiyur Sri Multi-Purpose Souharda Sahakari. Mr. Gowtham Shetty, President of the Dakshina Kannada District Table Tennis Association and Vice President of the Karnataka Table Tennis Association, and Mr. T. G. Upadhya, Chief Referee, were also in attendance.

The dignitaries lauded the participants for their exemplary sportsmanship, discipline, and dedication throughout the tournament. Their presence served as a significant encouragement to the young athletes.

The organizers earned widespread appreciation for their meticulous execution of a well-coordinated and athlete-centric tournament, emphasizing fair play, high-quality infrastructure, and seamless match operations.

Day 4 Results:

NMS

WINNER: Kaira Baliga

Kaira Baliga RUNNER-UP: Sanman S

Sanman S SECOND RUNNERS-UP: Pratham V Rao & Ganesh Hiremath

Final: Kaira Baliga defeated Sanman S 9–11, 11–7, 3–11, 11–8, 11–4

Semi-Finals:

Sanman S defeated Pratham V Rao 9–11, 11–7, 4–11, 11–7, 11–9

Kaira Baliga defeated Ganesh Hiremath 12–10, 6–11, 8–11, 11–6, 12–10

Hopes Boys

WINNER: Sharvil Karambelkar

Sharvil Karambelkar RUNNER-UP: Arnav Mithun

Arnav Mithun SECOND RUNNERS-UP: Mukund Rao & Purab Biswas

Final: Sharvil Karambelkar defeated Arnav Mithun 3–11, 11–8, 11–4, 5–11, 14–12

Semi-Finals:

Arnav Mithun defeated Purab Biswas 11–6, 11–5, 11–7

Sharvil Karambelkar defeated Mukund Rao 11–6, 11–3, 11–5

Quarter-Finals:

Arnav Mithun defeated Krishna Moudgalya 11–3, 11–8, 11–8

Purab Biswas defeated Atharva Chetan Murthy 11–7, 11–8, 9–11, 9–11, 11–2

Mukund Rao defeated Dhruv Munji 5–11, 11–7, 11–5, 6–11, 11–8

Sharvil Karambelkar defeated Akhil Kaushik 11–8, 11–7, 13–11

Hopes Girls

WINNER: Sakshya Santhosh

Sakshya Santhosh RUNNER-UP: Nandhana Bandi

Nandhana Bandi SECOND RUNNERS-UP: Tamanna Nerlaje & Saanvi Hariprasad Rao

Final: Sakshya Santhosh defeated Nandhana Bandi 11–7, 11–7, 12–10

Semi-Finals:

Sakshya Santhosh defeated Tamanna Nerlaje 11–6, 11–6, 12–10

Nandhana Bandi defeated Saanvi Hariprasad Rao 11–4, 13–11, 11–6

Quarter-Finals:

Sakshya Santhosh defeated Luvena Pradeep 11–6, 11–8, 11–9

Tamanna Nerlaje defeated Samanvi Sandeep Katambale 11–4, 11–5, 5–11, 8–11, 11–3

Saanvi Hariprasad Rao defeated Akshara Vijayalakshmi Karthik 11–9, 11–7, 11–9

Nandhana Bandi defeated Ishanvi Aravinda 13–11, 11–9, 13–11

The 3rd Karnataka State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament concludes, leaving behind a legacy of memorable matches, new champions, and inspiration for the table tennis community in Karnataka.