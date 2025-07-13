ICYM and YCS Thottam Spearhead Paddy Planting Initiative, Reviving Agricultural Interest Among Youth

Udupi: In a concerted effort to promote agriculture and rejuvenate interest in traditional farming practices, the Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) and Young Christian Students (YCS) unit of St. Ann’s Church Thottam joined forces on Sunday, July 13th, to organize ‘Gadyanth Romp,’ a paddy planting event held in Bailakere, near Malpe. The initiative saw scores of youth and parishioners immersing themselves in the age-old tradition of planting rice saplings.

The event drew participants from across the parish, who gathered in the slushy fields on the outskirts of Bailakere to contribute to the agricultural endeavor. Their collective efforts aimed to address the growing concerns surrounding the decline in agricultural engagement, particularly among younger generations.

Reverend Father Denis D’Sa, Parish Priest of St. Ann’s Church, actively participated in the planting alongside the youth, lending his support and encouragement to the initiative. He emphasized the critical role of farmers as the backbone of the nation and highlighted the concerning trend of farmers abandoning agriculture due to various challenges, including high labor costs and labor shortages.

“It is imperative to raise awareness about the significance of agriculture, especially among young people,” stated Fr. D’Sa. “With a decline in interest towards farming, initiatives like ‘Gadyanth Romp’ are crucial in reigniting a passion for agriculture. Our youth discussion group, along with dedicated women, has united to cultivate these fields and distribute the resulting produce to those in need.”

Wilma Fernandes, who oversees the fields, echoed Fr. D’Sa’s sentiments, stressing the importance of educating young individuals about the value of rice and the intricate processes involved in its cultivation. She noted that the primary objective of the event was to foster an understanding and appreciation for rice farming activities among the youth, fostering a sense of connection to their agricultural heritage.

Riyon Martis, president of ICYM, shared his personal experience, stating, “Planting seedlings by working directly in the fields provided us with a unique and invaluable experience. By engaging firsthand in the labor, we gained a profound understanding of the dedication and hard work that farmers invest in their profession. The joyful act of planting rice seedlings together instilled in us a deep appreciation for the efforts of farmers.”

The event was also attended by ICYM and VCS coordinators Leslie Aroza, Lavina Aroza, and Alice Menezes, as well as female members Sunita Martis, Asa Martis, Dorin Fernandes, Joseph Pinto, and other dedicated individuals, all contributing to the success of the ‘Gadyanth Romp’ initiative. The collaborative effort serves as a beacon of hope for the future of agriculture, demonstrating the potential for community engagement in revitalizing farming practices and fostering a renewed sense of appreciation for the vital role of farmers in society.



