Kasaragod–Mangaluru KSRTC Passengers Face Increased Toll Burden as Bus Fares Rise

Mangaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced an increase in bus fares on the Kasaragod–Mangaluru route, effective immediately, as a direct consequence of the newly implemented toll collection at Arikkady in Kumbla. This revision places an additional financial strain on passengers who regularly utilise this interstate transport service.

Commuters traveling between Kasaragod and Mangaluru will now incur an extra charge of Rs 7 on top of the pre-existing fare structure. The standard ticket price for the journey from Kasaragod to Mangaluru has been adjusted from Rs 81 to Rs 88. Of significant note is the stipulation that all passengers, irrespective of their destination along the route, are subject to the revised fare, even if they disembark at the initial stop immediately following the toll crossing.

KSRTC officials have issued a statement explaining that the fare adjustment is a necessary measure in response to the commencement of toll collection at Kumbla. The statement elucidated that each bus traversing the Kasaragod–Mangaluru route is now subject to a toll charge of approximately Rs 220 per trip. “The fare revision has been implemented to mitigate the financial impact of this newly imposed toll expense,” the officials affirmed. Currently, a fleet of 43 Karnataka buses operates on this route, collectively completing seven trips daily.

The Kasaragod–Mangaluru route serves as a crucial transportation artery for a substantial number of individuals from Kasaragod who rely on Karnataka buses to access educational institutions and employment opportunities in Mangaluru. The abrupt implementation of this fare increase has elicited considerable discontent and resentment among the community of daily commuters who depend on this service for their essential travel needs. The unexpected additional cost is anticipated to disproportionately affect students and low-income workers who constitute a significant portion of the KSRTC’s Kasaragod–Mangaluru passenger base.