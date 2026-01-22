Man Attempts Suicide by Consuming Poison in Puttur Court premises; Condition Critical

Puttur: A 35-year-old man identified as Ravi, a resident of Kavu Maniyadka in Puttur taluk, allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison within the premises of the 5th Additional Court in Puttur on Tuesday. The incident occurred in front of the presiding judge and has left the individual in critical condition.

Reports indicate that Ravi and his wife, Vidyashree, were experiencing marital difficulties. Prior to the incident, Ravi had allegedly attempted to strangulate his wife two days earlier. This incident led to police involvement and the anticipated registration of a case at the Sampya Rural Police Station.

Amidst ongoing discussions regarding a potential separation, Ravi had been instructed by the police to present himself at the Sampya police station on Tuesday. Defying these instructions, he instead proceeded to the Puttur court premises, where he reportedly ingested poison in the presence of the judge.

Sources within the court have indicated that the judge had previously alerted court staff to the possibility of Ravi attempting to consume poison. Following the ingestion of the substance, Ravi vomited in the courtroom. Prompt action was taken by court staff and members of the public, who immediately transported him to the Puttur Government Hospital.

The substance consumed by Ravi has been identified as ‘Karate’, an insecticide commonly utilized in areca nut plantations. Due to the severity of his condition, Ravi was subsequently transferred to a hospital in Mangaluru for advanced medical treatment. His condition remains critical at this time.

In a surprising turn of events following the suicide attempt, sources have revealed that a reconciliation occurred between Ravi and Vidyashree. The couple reportedly travelled together in the same ambulance during the transfer to the hospital in Mangaluru. The circumstances surrounding this reconciliation remain unclear and are subject to further investigation. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the incident.