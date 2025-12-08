Kathakali Performance in Doha Marks Return After 38 Years, Draws International Audience

Doha, Qatar: A Kathakali performance, presented by Fun Day Club in collaboration with the Angamaly Kathakali Club and the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC), achieved remarkable success, attracting a large audience comprised of Kathakali aficionados from Qatar, India, and various international locales. Held at the ICC, the event was particularly significant as it marked the return of Kathakali to Doha after a hiatus of 38 years, rendering the evening a momentous occasion for both art enthusiasts and the Indian community.

The event was attended by H.E. Vipul, Ambassador of India to Qatar, Mr. Manikandan, President of ICC, Mr. Noor Hassan K. Saleh, Ms. Noof Fawzi T. A. Alkhamis, Mr. Unnikrishnan C. M, Deputy Group CEO, MENA – QIC, Mr. Veeresh Mannangi, ICC Advisory Council Member, Mr. Subramanya Hebbagelu, Former Vice President, ICC, and Ms. Manju Manoj, President of Fun Day Club, along with numerous community leaders.

In their addresses, the dignitaries underscored the importance of safeguarding India’s classical traditions, promoting cross-cultural exchange, and fortifying Qatar’s dynamic multicultural society. They commended the organisers for showcasing Kathakali, a prominent art form, within Qatar.

A troupe of distinguished Kathakali performers and musicians captivated the audience with their skilled renditions. The performers included Appukuttan Swaralayam (Preface), Kalamandalam Sreekumar as Bheeman, Sreekanth Avanav as Panchali, and Sadanam Bhasi as Hanuman. The vocal music, or Sangeetham, was rendered by Kalamandalam Babu Nampoothiri and Sreedevan Cherumittam. The percussion ensemble featured Chenda by Kalamandalam Udayan Nampoothiri and Maddalam by Biju Attupuram. The intricate Chutti (Costume Make-up) was executed by Mithun Murali Thrippunithura.

The organisers expressed their appreciation to the dignitaries, artists, volunteers, and attendees for their contributions in making the event a culturally enriching celebration.