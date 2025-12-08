Mangaluru: Search Intensifies for Missing Man Who Went to Distribute Wedding Invitations

Mangaluru: Authorities in Mangaluru have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the disappearance of Rakshan J. K., a 32-year-old city resident who was last seen on December 6, 2024. A formal missing person case has been officially registered with the South Police Station, prompting an extensive search and an appeal to the public for assistance.

Rakshan J. K. reportedly left his residence on December 6, utilizing his mother’s vehicle, with the stated purpose of distributing wedding invitations to family members and acquaintances throughout the region. Concerns arose when he failed to return home, and all attempts to establish contact proved unsuccessful.

Later that evening, at approximately 10:30 pm, the vehicle he had been driving was discovered abandoned in close proximity to Town Hall in Mangaluru. The discovery of the unattended vehicle has heightened concerns regarding Rakshan J. K.’s well-being and prompted an escalation of the police investigation.

Rakshan J. K. is described as being approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a sturdy build and a wheatish complexion. He has black hair and was last seen wearing a light blue, full-sleeve shirt and black pants. He is known to be proficient in Tulu, Kannada, and English.

The Mangaluru police are actively soliciting information from the public that may assist in locating Rakshan J. Law enforcement officials are urging individuals who may have seen him on December 6 or possess any relevant details, regardless of how minor they may appear, to contact the South Police Station without delay.

In a formal statement released earlier today, the Mangaluru police emphasized the urgency of the situation and underscored the vital role of community involvement in ensuring the safe return of the missing individual. The statement further affirmed that the investigation is proceeding on multiple fronts, with authorities pursuing all potential leads and working diligently to ascertain Rakshan J. K.’s current whereabouts.

The police are urging anyone with information to contact the South Police Station immediately, as even the smallest detail could prove crucial in resolving this case. The investigation is ongoing.