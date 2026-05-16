MAHE’s 3rd Online Convocation Celebrates the Rise of Borderless Education and Future-Ready Learners

Mangaluru: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, successfully hosted the 3rd Convocation of the Directorate of Online Education (DoE) today, celebrating the academic achievements of learners from across India and around the world who have embraced the transformative power of online education.

Held as part of MAHE’s 33rd Convocation celebrations, the ceremony marked an important milestone for the university’s growing digital learning ecosystem, bringing together graduating students, faculty members, academic leaders, industry representatives, parents, and guests in recognition of perseverance, ambition, and lifelong learning.

The convocation reflected the growing significance of online education in enabling quality learning experiences beyond geographical boundaries and conventional classroom settings. Since its launch in 2020, MAHE’s Directorate of Online Education has expanded its footprint significantly, with learners from 59 countries enrolling across its programmes. Today, the online education ecosystem caters to over 13,694 students through a portfolio of undergraduate, postgraduate, and certificate programmes designed to align with evolving industry and professional requirements.

Dr H. S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, conferred the degrees. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sharath K Rao, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said, “The landscape of higher education is undergoing a significant transformation, and online education today plays a critical role in expanding access to quality learning across demographics and geographies. At MAHE, our focus has been on building an online education model that combines academic rigour, flexibility, industry relevance, and technological innovation to create meaningful learning outcomes for students worldwide.”

Highlighting the university’s broader vision towards digital education, he added, “Online learning is not merely an alternative mode of education anymore; it has become an integral part of the future of higher education globally. Through our expanding digital ecosystem, MAHE continues to create opportunities for learners to access world-class education irrespective of where they are located.”

Delivering the convocation address, Mr. Salee S. Nair, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd, Chief Guest said, “Over the last few years, we have seen education evolve in once unimaginable ways. Today, a student sitting in a small town, a working professional balancing a career, or even someone living overseas can access quality higher education without relocating or putting life on hold. That is the real strength of online education — it has made learning more accessible, more flexible, and far more inclusive. What institutions like MAHE are building through their online education ecosystem is not just academic delivery through technology, but an opportunity for learners to continue growing irrespective of their current life stage. As you graduate today, I hope you carry forward the confidence to keep learning, adapting, and contributing meaningfully in a world that is constantly changing.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Ambrish Sinha, Chief Executive Officer of UNext Learning, Guest of Honour, said, “Online education has steadily changed the way learners engage with higher education today. It has enabled individuals from different cities, professions, and backgrounds to pursue their academic aspirations with far greater flexibility and convenience. This shift is important because quality education is now more accessible to those who previously.”

Dr P Giridhar Kini, Registrar, MAHE, and Manojkumar Nagasampige, Director, Directorate of Online Education, MAHE, presented the graduates.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr Narayana Sabhahit, Pro Vice Chancellor, Technology and Science, stressed the importance of online learning. Dr P Giridhar Kini, Registrar, MAHE, proposed the vote of thanks. Dr Dilip G Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor, Mangalore Campus, and Dr Vinod V Thomas, Registrar, Evaluation, graced the event with their esteemed presence.

Over the years, MAHE’s online education initiatives have continued to strengthen industry engagement and global outreach through collaborations with leading organisations and institutions. The university has also worked towards creating immersive learning experiences through industry-oriented curriculum design, scholarships, and campus immersion opportunities aimed at enhancing holistic student development.

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About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national and multinational corporations seeking top talent.