KCCI Organises Awareness Program on Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme

Mangaluru: In alignment with its goal to support local businesses, the Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) organised an Awareness Program on the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme on Friday, December 12, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. at the KCCI Meeting Hall, Bunder, Mangaluru.

The program commenced with Smt. Dhanalakshmi D.N., Assistant Director of Agriculture (HQ), Office of the Joint Director of Agriculture – D.K., Mangaluru, as Chief Guest. She delivered the introductory remarks and highlighted the following key points:

The PMFME Scheme, introduced in 2020 – 21 for five years, continues to remain active till March 31st 2026, which may or may not be extended. In Dakshina Kannada District, a total of 444 applications were received, of which 440 applications were approved. A loan amount of ₹ 42 crore was sanctioned, benefiting 302 entrepreneurs working across 35 product categories, with a major share from bakery products, coconut-based units, oil mills, rice-based products, and fruit-processing units. She appreciated the efforts of District Resource Persons (DRPs) for enabling many entrepreneurs to avail the benefits of the scheme. She addressed concerns from entrepreneurs regarding the three-year lock-in period for bank-sanctioned funds and performance monitoring. Despite this, she encouraged budding entrepreneurs to make full use of government schemes like PMFME, highlighting their potential to generate substantial employment opportunities in the region.

The Resource Person for the seminar was Dr A. A. Fazal, Food Scientist & Retired Professor, and District Resource Person (Dakshina Kannada).

Key Highlights of Dr Fazal’s Presentation on the PMFME Scheme

Eligible Activities

Only food products Food processing with value addition Mandatory packing, sealing, and labelling CIBIL score of 650 – 700 Applicants must be above 18 years of age (no upper age limit)

Educational qualification is not mandatory

Activities Not Eligible

Selling unprocessed food items Repacking and selling Selling food products in loose form Rearing activities Hotel, canteen, grocery, bakery, etc.

Dr Fazal explained that PMFME is a credit-linked subsidy scheme offering 50% subsidy on the capital cost per unit, which includes technical civil work (up to 30% of the project cost).

He also briefed participants on other schemes:

Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP)

Up to 35% financial support

Eligible enterprises: service, manufacturing, trading

National Livestock Mission (NLM)