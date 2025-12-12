Two Orphaned Brides Wed in Heartwarming Ceremony at Udupi State Women’s Home

Udupi: A touching ceremony unfolded at the State Government Women’s Home in Nittoor, Udupi, as two orphaned young women embarked on a new chapter in their lives, united in matrimony. The weddings, marking the 26th and 27th such ceremonies hosted by the institution, were conducted on Friday with Udupi Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. officiating the traditional rituals for the brides.

Malleshwari, a resident of the home, was joined in marriage with Sanjay Prabhu, while Sushila entered into wedlock with Nagaraj. The venue resonated with traditional music and the sacred chants of priests as the couples exchanged garlands and vows, promising a shared future. The ceremonies were witnessed by officials from the Women and Child Welfare Department, along with representatives from other government departments.

The State Women’s Home was festively adorned with fresh floral garlands, and arrangements were in place to cater to approximately 300 guests. The brides’ sarees, jewellery, and other essential wedding items were generously sponsored by donors, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Among the dignitaries present were ZP Deputy Secretary S.S. Kadravalli, DySP Prabhu D.T., Women and Child Development Department Deputy Director Shyamala C.K., District Information Officer Manjunath B., District System Officer Anuradha Hadimane, Officer Veena Vivekananda, alongside the staff and residents of the State Women’s Home, and other officials.

Malleshwari, 22, originally from Ballari, is a final-year BA Journalism student at the Government Women’s First Grade College, Ajjarkadu. Before residing at the State Women’s Home, she was a resident of the Karwar Girls’ Home and was later transferred to the Udupi Girls’ Home. Her groom, M. Sanjay Prabhu, 31, is employed with IBM in Bengaluru. The couple intends to hold a more elaborate wedding ceremony later, in accordance with their community traditions.

Sushila, 42, who is hearing- and speech-impaired, has been a resident of the Women’s Home for several years. Her groom, Nagaraj, 45, hails from Hassan district and operates a canteen business in Bengaluru. Details of Sushila’s family background remain unknown.

Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. emphasised the district administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the brides. “We thoroughly verified the background and details of the grooms before conducting the marriages. Priests were invited to perform the wedding as per Hindu customs. After the ceremony, the marriages will be officially registered. A marriage assistance amount of Rs 50,000 will be deposited in the bride’s name, and for the next three years, the department will monitor the couple’s welfare. Later, the amount will be transferred to the residents’ accounts,” she stated.

Pushparani, Superintendent of the Women’s Home, noted the increasing interest in the institution as a place for prospective grooms to find a partner. “We have conducted 27 weddings so far at the State Women’s Home. As more weddings take place here, the number of prospective grooms approaching us is also increasing,” she said.