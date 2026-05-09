Congress leadership to take a final call today as Kerala CM race peaks

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: Saturday has emerged as the most decisive day for the Congress leadership as the party high command moves into the final round of discussions to choose Kerala’s next Chief Minister after the UDF’s sweeping election victory.

With intense lobbying, public protests, pressure from allies and competing power centres within the party, all eyes are now fixed on Delhi, where the Congress leadership is expected to take a final call.

Senior Kerala leaders, including V. D. Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president Sunny Joseph, are scheduled to meet the AICC leadership led by Mallikarjuna Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

The outcome of Saturday’s deliberations is expected to determine not only the next Chief Minister but also the future political direction of the Congress in Kerala.

At the centre of the power struggle is AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal, who has reportedly secured the backing of a majority of Congress MLAs.

Party sources indicate that nearly 47 of the 63 Congress legislators expressed support for Venugopal before AICC observers, arguing that his organisational control and national influence make him best suited to lead the government and keep the party united.

However, the battle is far from straightforward.

Public sentiment within Kerala and the stand of key alliance partners are strongly tilted towards V.D. Satheesan, who led the Congress campaign against the Left government headed by Pinarayi Vijayan.

Satheesan supporters have organised demonstrations, torchlight marches and slogan campaigns across several districts demanding that ‘the man who led the battle should lead the state’.

The Congress high command, however, is understood to be unhappy with the aggressive public mobilisation in Satheesan’s favour, viewing it as a breach of party discipline.

Senior leaders are expected to convey their displeasure directly during Saturday’s discussions.

There is also concern within sections of the leadership that the protests are beginning to resemble a challenge to the authority of the high command itself.

Adding further pressure on the Congress leadership is the firm intervention of the Indian Union Muslim League.

League leadership under Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal has reportedly communicated to national Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, that the party strongly favours Satheesan and believes public sentiment should not be ignored.

The League has also made it clear that bypassing Satheesan could trigger serious political repercussions within the alliance.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Chennithala continues to position himself as a possible consensus candidate should the high command fail to bridge the divide between the Venugopal and Satheesan camps.

His supporters argue that his seniority and administrative experience could help stabilise competing factions within the party.

Congress observers who assessed the situation in Kerala have reportedly described the atmosphere as extremely complex.

While acknowledging that public opinion largely favours Satheesan, their report also points to Venugopal’s overwhelming legislative backing.

By Saturday evening, the Congress high command is expected to attempt a delicate balancing act, possibly through a broader power-sharing arrangement involving key portfolios and organisational positions.

Until then, political Kerala remains on edge, waiting for Delhi to send up the proverbial ‘white smoke’ on who will finally occupy the Chief Minister’s chair.

Congress-led UDF outsmarted the decade-long Left rule of Pinarayi Vijayan by securing 102 seats in the 140-member Kerala Assembly.