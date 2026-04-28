Kerala mother-son murder: Younger son held as ‘buried’ secrets awaited

Idukki (Kerala): The custody of the prime suspect has brought a chilling turn to the Nedumkandam double murder case in Kerala’s Idukki, deepening what already appears to be a grim tale of family discord and concealed crime.

Saji, the younger son of Marykutty Mathew, was taken into custody by police from a plot of land near the family home at Pachadi.

Investigators suspect him to be behind the brutal killing of his mother and elder brother, Reji, whose decomposed bodies were unearthed from the courtyard of their residence earlier this week.

The breakthrough came after days of mounting suspicion.

Marykutty and Reji had been missing for some time, prompting concern among neighbours.

When questioned, Saji reportedly gave conflicting accounts about their whereabouts, raising red flags.

The inconsistencies were conveyed to Marykutty’s daughter, who subsequently filed a police complaint.

A detailed search of the premises led to the shocking discovery of human remains buried within the compound.

Police say the bodies, believed to be several days old, were found in a mutilated state, making immediate identification difficult.

A post-mortem examination, expected to be completed shortly, is likely to confirm whether the remains are indeed those of the missing mother and son.

Investigators noted that both Marykutty and Reji were last seen alive on April 9.

The probe has also begun to uncover a troubled domestic backdrop.

According to relatives, frequent arguments between the two brothers were a regular occurrence, indicating simmering tensions within the household.

Marykutty’s son-in-law, Raju, indicated that disputes had escalated in recent weeks, eventually leading the family to approach the police.

Efforts to contact Saji had failed in the days leading up to the discovery, further intensifying suspicion.

In a significant development, police are also revisiting the mysterious disappearance of Marykutty’s husband in 2018, which occurred under similar circumstances.

Investigators are examining whether there could be a deeper pattern linking the two cases.

While Saji’s arrest marks a crucial step forward, many questions remain unanswered.

The motive behind the alleged killings, the exact sequence of events, and whether others were involved are now central to the ongoing investigation.

For the quiet high-range village of Pachadi, the revelations have been both shocking and unsettling, as police continue to piece together the full extent of what may be a deeply disturbing family tragedy.