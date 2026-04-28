Kyrgyzstan: Regional security, defence ties in focus as Rajnath Singh meets counterparts from Russia, China and Belarus

Bishkek: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held meetings with his counterparts from Russia, China and Belarus on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek on Tuesday.

Singh and his Russian counterpart Andrei Belousov discussed key aspects of bilateral defence cooperation.

“Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh had a productive interaction with Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Bishkek, discussing key aspects of bilateral defence cooperation,” the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

During his meeting with Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun, Singh held discussions focused on regional security and strengthening defence engagement.

“Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh interacted with Defence Minister of China, Admiral Dong Jun, on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Bishkek. Discussions focused on regional security and strengthening defence engagement,” the ministry stated.

Singh also discussed strengthening defence cooperation with Belarus counterpart Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin in Bishkek.

“Delighted to meet the Minister of Defence of Belarus, Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin during the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Bishkek. Our talks focussed on strengthening defence cooperation between both the countries,” he posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting, stressing the urgent need for a collective and uncompromising approach to tackle the evils of terrorism, separatism and extremism by dismantling safe havens and rejecting any political justification for such acts.

“Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s firm resolve that terrorism epicentres are no longer immune to justifiable punishment,” Singh told the SCO gathering.

He underscored that the global community must remain mindful of the threat posed by state-sponsored cross-border terrorism that undermines the sovereignty of nations, asserting that there is no room for selective approaches or double standards in dealing with such challenges.

Singh emphasised that the SCO must take decisive steps against those who support, shelter or facilitate terrorist activities. “By tackling terrorism, separatism, and extremism without exception, we transform regional security from a challenge into a cornerstone for peace and prosperity,” he said.

Highlighting counter-terrorism as a core principle of the SCO, the Defence Minister noted that the organisation has consistently condemned such acts and ideologies as part of a unified fight against the menace. He also referred to the Tianjin Declaration of the previous year, describing it as a reflection of India’s firm and collective position against terrorism and its perpetrators, reinforcing the country’s zero-tolerance approach.

“The real test of collective credibility remains in consistency. We must not forget that terrorism has no nationality and no theology. Nations must take a firm and collective stance against terrorism,” he added.

Singh further highlighted the role of the SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, noting that the joint statement issued during India’s Chairmanship on countering radicalisation leading to terrorism, separatism and extremism represents a shared commitment among member nations.

He also pointed to the evolving global landscape, stating that in times of increasing uncertainty and fragmentation, the SCO holds a crucial role.

“Do we need a new world order or a world which is more orderly? We need an order where every citizen of this world is treated with dignity and respect. We need an order where differences do not become disputes, and disputes don’t precede disasters. The real crisis today is not of a non-existent order but a tendency to question the established rule-based world order. We must focus on a global consensus where co-existence, co-habitation and compassion take precedence over chaos, competition and conflict,” Singh said.

He added that ensuring both regional and global peace and stability is a shared responsibility of SCO members.