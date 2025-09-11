Kerala Samajam (R) Udupi to Host Inaugural Onam Festival on September 14

Udupi: Kerala Samajam (R) Udupi, a newly established organization dedicated to uniting the Malayali community residing in Udupi, is preparing to celebrate its inaugural Onam festival in grand style. The festivities are scheduled for Sunday, September 14, and will take place at the Ammani Ramanna Shetty Hall in Udupi, according to Mr. Arun Kumar, President of Kerala Samajam (R) Udupi.

Mr. Kumar addressed the press, stating that the organization was founded with the express purpose of providing a unified platform for Malayalees living in Udupi and to serve as a collective voice for the community. The formal inauguration of Kerala Samajam (R) Udupi was recently held at the IYCI Hall in Kunjibettu.

The Onam festival will commence with the formal inauguration at 10:30 am by Shri P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, the Governor of Goa, who will preside over the ceremony.

The event will be graced by the presence of several distinguished guests, including MLA Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Swaroop T.K. (IAS), Udupi SP Hariram Shankar (IPS), MAHE Professor Dr. Sabu K.M., Suvarna Karnataka Kerala Samajam President Rajan Jacob, and prominent film personalities Harish Kanaran, Vivek Gopan, and Seema G. Nair, all of whom will attend as chief guests.

The day’s celebrations will begin at 8:30 am with a vibrant Pookkalam (floral carpet) competition, showcasing the artistic talents of Kerala Samajam members. This will be followed by a series of cultural programs performed by members of the Samajam. A traditional Onam Sadhya (feast), meticulously prepared by Vinod Kumar’s team from Calicut, will be served at noon.

Following the luncheon, a team of artists from the Kerala film industry will present a diverse range of entertainment, including music, dance, mimicry, and comedy performances. In the evening, the Jayakerala Kalari Sangham will present a demonstration of the ancient Kalari martial arts.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the event will also incorporate elements of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, which falls on the same day. Special attractions will include the energetic tiger dance (Huli Vesha), a Kerala-style Chenda Melam (drum ensemble), and the traditional Mahabali (Maveli) procession.

S. Vasanth Kumar (Vice President), Kumar, Prashanth Kumar (Secretary), Ramesh E.P. (Treasurer), Pradeep G. (Joint Secretary), and Prof. Dr. Binsi M. George (Onam Committee Chairman & PRO) were also present during the press meet.