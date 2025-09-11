Mangalore: Deputy Commissioner Orders Expedited Launch of Cathlab at District Wenlock Hospital

Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner H. V. Darshan has issued directives to promptly operationalize the Cathlab unit established at the District Wenlock Hospital, to enhance cardiac care services for the region’s populace. The directive was delivered during Thursday’s Health Protection Committee meeting held at the hospital premises.

The newly constructed Cathlab, situated on the ground floor of Wenlock’s surgical building, is poised to offer advanced diagnostic and interventional cardiology procedures. The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment, and its operation will be supported by specialist doctors and technical personnel provided by KMC (potentially Kasturba Medical College, though not explicitly stated). Deputy Commissioner Darshan has instructed the Wenlock Superintendent to prioritize the necessary steps to make the Cathlab accessible to the public in the immediate future.

In addition to the Cathlab, progress on the new 35-bed dialysis ward at Wenlock has been completed. Darshan instructed the completion of the remaining minor works to facilitate its swift opening. He also emphasized the importance of adhering to the stipulated timeline for the construction of the Venlock Critical Care Block.

Infrastructure improvements surrounding the hospital were also addressed. The Deputy Commissioner instructed the Corporation Commissioner to expedite the widening of the Wenlock-Milagres road, a project deemed crucial for improving access to the medical facility. Furthermore, DC Darshan emphasized the need for regular monitoring of doctor attendance at Wenlock Hospital, reinforcing accountability and ensuring consistent patient care.

The government’s allocation of Rs 70 crore for the construction of a new OPD (Outpatient Department) block at Wenlock was also discussed. The meeting concluded with a decision to temporarily relocate all departments currently housed in the existing OPD block to the Trauma Block, paving the way for the demolition and reconstruction of the current OPD building.

The Health Protection Committee also granted approval for the temporary establishment of a paid parking facility on 2.71 acres of vacant land in Attavar village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Wenlock Hospital. This measure aims to alleviate parking congestion in the area. Additionally, the committee approved the purchase of an electric buggy vehicle to streamline food delivery to patients across the hospital’s various departments. Various operational expenses for both Wenlock and Lady Goschen Hospitals were also sanctioned during the meeting.

Dr. Shivaprakash, Superintendent of Wenlock Hospital, and Dr. Durga Prasad, Superintendent of Lady Goschen Hospital, presented detailed progress reports on their respective hospitals. The meeting saw attendance from key officials, including Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Narvade Vinayak Karbari, Municipal Commissioner Ravichandra Nayak, DCP Ravishankar, District Health Officer Dr. Thimmaiah, and KMC Dean Unnikrishnan, among others.