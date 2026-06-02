Kirit Somaiya seeks ban on Namaz on Mumbai roads; Congress seeks uniform rules for all

Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday wrote to municipal and police authorities regarding the issue of offering Namaz on public roads in Mumbai, seeking immediate intervention from the administration. He argued that religious activities conducted on roads and other public spaces disrupt traffic movement and cause inconvenience to commuters and local residents.

In a letter addressed to the Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai, the Mumbai Police Commissioner, the Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police, and the District Collectors of Mumbai City and the suburban districts, Somaiya highlighted instances where Namaz is allegedly offered outside railway stations and on busy roads in certain parts of the city.

According to Somaiya, large gatherings, particularly during Friday afternoon prayers, often affect traffic flow and create challenges for commuters. He stated that public roads, key intersections, and high-traffic areas should not be used for religious gatherings, as such activities can interfere with traffic management and public convenience.

In his communication, the BJP leader also referred to various court observations and guidelines regarding the use of public spaces, parks, and open grounds. He maintained that these principles should be strictly followed to preserve public order and ensure the smooth functioning of civic infrastructure.

Somaiya urged the administration to issue clear guidelines and take immediate steps to prevent religious activities from being conducted on public roads. He emphasized that in a densely populated metropolis like Mumbai, maintaining law and order, ensuring smooth traffic movement, and protecting civic amenities should remain top priorities.

The letter comes amid an ongoing debate over the use of public spaces for religious and cultural activities by different communities. Copies of the letter were also sent to the Mumbai City and suburban district collectors, as well as the Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police, to facilitate coordinated action on the issue.

Reacting to Somaiya’s demand, Congress leader Husain Dalwai said that overcrowding at mosques often forces some worshippers to offer Namaz outside when space inside is insufficient. He added that he has personally advised members of the Muslim community to conduct multiple congregations inside mosques rather than extending prayers onto public roads.

However, Dalwai questioned whether similar standards were being applied to all communities. “I would like to ask Kirit Ji which religion does not use public roads for its activities. Ganesh festival processions take place on roads, Navratri celebrations are held in public spaces, weddings often occupy roads, and funeral processions also pass through public streets,” he said.

Dalwai further argued that any restrictions imposed on one community should be implemented uniformly across all religious groups. He also criticized Somaiya over past actions related to housing issues, claiming that many economically weaker families continue to struggle with a lack of adequate housing. According to Dalwai, if the administration adopts rules regarding the use of public spaces, they should be applied equally to every religion and community without discrimination.