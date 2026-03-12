KMC Hospital Highlights Early Screening as Key to Preventing Kidney Disease

Mangaluru: On World Kidney Day, KMC Hospital Mangalore emphasized the importance of early diagnosis, prompt treatment, and ongoing management in combating kidney diseases. The hospital’s nephrology department led efforts to raise awareness and promote preventive care.

Globally, an estimated 1 in 10 individuals live with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), many of whom are unaware of their condition. Diabetes and hypertension remain the leading causes of kidney failure.

KMC Hospital, Mangalore, has a team of experts. It offers round-the-clock care and modern equipment, like dialysis and transplant support. The hospital aims to provide accessible and patient-friendly kidney care in the area.

Dr. Ashok Bhat, Senior Consultant Nephrology, underscored the importance of World Kidney Day as a reminder to prioritize kidney health. He noted that early-stage kidney disease often goes unnoticed due to the absence of obvious symptoms. Dr. Bhat stressed that adopting a healthy lifestyle, managing blood pressure and blood sugar levels, staying hydrated, and undergoing routine blood and urine tests can significantly decrease the risk of kidney disease. “Early preventive measures are key to long-term kidney health,” he stated, recommending individuals consult a nephrologist for personalized advice.

Dr. Sushanth Kumar, Senior Consultant of Nephrology, clarified that not all kidney diseases require dialysis. Dialysis typically becomes necessary in stage 5 CKD or when severe complications arise. He further emphasized that transplantation is the optimal treatment for CKD or kidney failure compared to dialysis, citing the hospital’s high transplant success rate. Dr. Kumar explained the availability of the government-supported Jeeva Sarthakathe program for deceased organ donation and the hospital’s internal committee for approvals and legal requirements related to live donor transplants, ensuring adherence to organ transplantation regulations.

Dr. Mayoor Prabhu, HOD – Nephrology, detailed the department’s comprehensive services, including advanced dialysis support (one of the largest units in Dakshin Kannada), an experienced transplant team, and multidisciplinary treatment approaches supported by advanced diagnostics. He highlighted the nephrology team’s 24/7 availability, ensuring continuous patient care. Dr. Prabhu also emphasized patient-centric services, including bedside treatments, dialysis in the ICU, specialized dialysis services for patients with HIV and HBsAg infections utilizing zero-transmission protocols, a well-equipped HDF dialysis unit, and dedicated transport for bedridden patients requiring regular dialysis.

KMC Hospital Mangalore reaffirmed its dedication to promoting awareness, early detection, and advanced treatment options for kidney diseases, while continually expanding its patient-centered nephrology services in the region.