‘Vasantha Sangeetotsava’ Set to Enthrall Music Lovers in Mangalore

Mangalore: The Gowd Saraswat Brahman Seva Sangh, Mangalore, in collaboration with Sri Narayani Sangeeth Kala Kendra (affiliated to ABGMV Mumbai), is preparing to host “Vasantha Sangeetotsava,” a showcase of exceptional young musical talent. The event is scheduled for Sunday, March 15th, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Sujir C. V. Nayak Hall, located on Kudmul Ranga Rao Road, Kadri, Mangalore.

“Vasantha Masa,” the spring season, is traditionally associated with renewal and hope, commencing with Vasantha Panchami, a festival dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. “Vasantha Sangeetotsava” aims to celebrate this season through a musical offering, invoking the spirit of spring through classical melodies.

The event will feature Hindustani Vocal Sangeeth performances by Vidushi Nandita Pai, Vibha Nayak, Shantheri Kamath, and Vidushi Megha Pai. A Bansuri recital by P. Karthik Bhat will also be a highlight. Accompanying artists include Shrivatsa Bhat and Rajesh Bhagwat on Tabala, and Medha Bhat and Hemanth Bhagawat on Harmonium. The program will also present Konkani compositions set to traditional classical Raagas.

Dr. Kasturi Mohan Pai, President of The Gowd Saraswat Brahman Seva Sangh, will also perform as a Guest Artist.

Sponsors for the event include The NKGSB Co-operative Bank, IDEAL Ice-cream, Union Bank, School Book Company, and Bharath Group of Companies.

The Gowd Saraswat Brahman Seva Sangh, established in 1939, has a history of community service. The Sangh acquired its current property in 1962 and constructed the Sujir C. V. Nayak Hall in 1967. The Sangh has also built apartments for LIG and MIG members of the community and continues to provide free medical services and educational assistance.

Music enthusiasts and community members are invited to attend.

For further details, contact 80952 70777.

The press meet included Dr. Kasturi Mohan Pai, President; Dr. Ramesh Pai A., Secretary; Sri Kumble Narsimha Prabhu, Treasurer; Vidushihi Nandita Pai, Founder, Sri Narayani Sangeeth Kala Kendra; Sri M. R. Kamath, MB Member; Smt Suchitra Shenoy, MB Member; and Sri Venkatesh N Baliga, CAO, The GSB Seva Sangh.