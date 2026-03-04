KMC Hospital Launches “KLICK” Weight Loss Clinic on World Obesity Day

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital Dr B R Ambedkar Cirlce Mangalore officially launched KLICK – KMC Lifestyle & Integrated Care Klinic, a comprehensive, doctor-led lifestyle clinic, on March 4, 2026, aligning the initiative with the broader message of World Obesity Day and reinforcing the urgent need to address the growing burden of overweight and metabolic disorders.

In the presence of senior medical experts Dr. Basavaprabhu Achappa, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Mrs. Aruna Mallya, Senior Dietitian, Dr. Vidya Bhat, Consultant – Surgical Gastroenterology & Bariatric Surgeon, and DrRevati Amin, Consultant Physiotherapist the press meetintroduced KLICK as a clinically supervised, hospital-backed program for adolescents and adults. With obesity emerging as a key risk factor at a very young age for diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and other chronic illnesses, the clinic offers structured, evidence-based intervention with measurable improvements expected within three to six months.

Further strengthening the clinical depth, Dr. Shrinath P. Shetty, Endocrinologist & Hormone Disorder Specialist, will provide expert management of hormonal-based weight challenges. Dr. Shetty’s role is pivotal in addressing the physiological barriers to health, from navigating menopause-related weight gain to managing complex eating disorders. His inclusion ensures that every metabolic hurdle is met with a specialized, hormone-focused solution.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Basavaprabhu Achappa, Consultant – Internal Medicine, “Overweight is not merely a cosmetic concern; it is a complex metabolic condition affecting individuals from adolescence to old age. At KLICK, we address these rising lifestyle diseases through a 360-degree framework that bridges the gap between clinical intervention and daily habit. By integrating personalized nutrition plans, endurance and strength training, with closely monitored medication, we are seeing visible transformations in weight, HbA1c, and cholesterol levels within just three to six months. This is more than a clinic; it is a holistic, clinically backed commitment to sustained metabolic health.”

Mrs. Aruna Mallya, Senior Dietitian, highlighted the nutritional foundation of the clinic: “Weight management is not about restrictive dieting but also a sustainable, customized diet. Our 360-degree framework integrates diet plans tailored to an individual’s metabolic needs, focusing on macro & micro nutrients necessary to bring in visible changes in the blood parameters like HbA1c, cholesterol levels and overall good health.”

Dr. Vidya Bhat, Consultant – Surgical Gastroenterology & Bariatric Surgeon, emphasized the clinical necessity of the program: “We must recognize that for many, obesity is a chronic condition that requires more than just willpower. At KLICK, we provide a clinically supervised environment to monitor the profound physiological impact of obesity on the digestive system. While our 360-degree framework is foundational, we also offer specialized expertise in Bariatric Surgery for those requiring advanced intervention. Whether through lifestyle modification or life-changing surgical procedures, our goal is to ensure weight loss is achieved safely, effectively, and sustainably.”

Dr Revati Amin, Consultant Physiotherapist added, “Endurance training combined with structured weight training plays a vital role in building muscle mass, improving metabolism and enhancing overall functional strength. A muscle-focused approach not only supports sustainable weight management but also strengthens long-term metabolic health across age groups.”

To encourage proactive health management, KLICK is offering a specialized Weight Loss Package at a price of Rs 5050. This comprehensive screening is designed to provide a baseline for the 360-degree metabolic framework and includes essential blood investigation, diagnostic scans and an expert consultation with our multidisciplinary team. This package serves as the first step for individuals looking to transition from reactive treatment to sustained, clinically monitored wellness. For appointment call 94482 54700. The KLICK clinic will be open Monday to Saturday, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

With regular follow-ups, personalised tracking and continuous medical supervision, KLICK focuses on delivering steady and sustainable results rather than short-term changes. By bringing together medical care and lifestyle guidance under one roof, the initiative reflects the hospital’s commitment to preventive healthcare and improving long-term metabolic health in the community.