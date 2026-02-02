KMC Hospital Mangalore’s Trauma Team Saves 11-Year-Old in Critical Chest Injury Case

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle, Mangalore, has announced the successful treatment and recovery of an 11-year-old girl, Miss Shrina (name changed), who sustained a severe chest injury in a recent accident. The incident underscores the hospital’s capacity for advanced pediatric trauma care and its commitment to rapid emergency response.

On January 18, 2026, Miss Shrina, a resident of Kasargod, was admitted to KMC Hospital Mangalore after a harrowing accident in which she fell onto an iron rod. The rod pierced through her right upper chest, creating a life-threatening situation. Following initial treatment at a local hospital, she was promptly referred to KMC Hospital for specialized care.

Upon arrival, Dr. Arpita, a specialist in Emergency Medicine, and her team immediately assessed and stabilized the child. Recognizing the severity of the injury, they swiftly transferred her to the operating theatre for emergency intervention.

A complex emergency thoracotomy was performed by Dr. Sadashiva Rao, Pediatric Surgeon at KMC Hospital, Mangalore. The surgical team meticulously removed the iron rod, with crucial anesthetic support provided by Dr. Sunil and Dr. Freeda Praveena Cutinha, Anaesthetists. The procedure was carried out with precision, and the patient remained stable throughout.

Post-surgery, Miss Shrina was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) for intensive monitoring. Under the attentive care of Dr. Swathi Rao, Consultant – Pediatric Intensivist, KMC Hospital Mangalore, she demonstrated remarkable progress and a steady recovery.

Dr. Sadashiva Rao commented on the rarity and complexity of the case, stating, “Penetrating chest injuries in children are extremely rare and life-threatening. It is of utmost importance that any penetrating object, like knives, rods, etc., be removed only in the presence of a fully equipped medical team. This surgery was one of its kind, where there was a requirement to saw off the extra piece of rods from both sides before attempting to remove the rod from the chest.”

Within a week, Miss Shrina had made a full recovery and was discharged in stable condition, much to the relief and gratitude of her family.

Mr. Pramod Kunder, Cluster Director of KMC Hospital, emphasized the significance of the successful outcome: “This case underscores KMC Hospital Mangalore’s commitment to advanced pediatric trauma care, rapid emergency response, and multidisciplinary excellence in managing critical cases.”

