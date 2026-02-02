Kuwait Pangala Association Hosts Free Medical Camp in Farwaniya

Kuwait: The Kuwait Pangala Association (KPA) successfully executed a Free Medical Camp today, January 30, 2026, at the Badr Medical Center in Farwaniya. The event saw significant community engagement, with a total of 69 individuals availing themselves of the medical services provided.

The medical camp was made possible through the collaborative efforts of KPA and the Badr Medical Center, which generously provided the location and essential resources to ensure the seamless operation of the program. This initiative was conceived with the primary objective of delivering complementary medical access to the community and fostering a greater understanding of health-related issues.

Mr. Nelson Monis, President of the Kuwait Pangala Association, conveyed his appreciation during the event, stating, “On behalf of the Kuwait Pangala Association, I extend our sincere gratitude to Badr Medical Center for their invaluable support and collaboration. We are also deeply thankful to all the participants whose involvement contributed significantly to the camp’s resounding success.”

KPA has reiterated its dedication to organizing similar community-focused programs in the future, underscoring its ongoing commitment to serving and empowering the community through comprehensive and impactful initiatives. The association aims to continue addressing the healthcare needs of the population and promoting overall well-being through such outreach efforts.