KMC Hospital Mangaluru Achieves Remarkable Milestone: 100 Deliveries in 28 Days, Underscoring Excellence in Maternal and Neonatal Care

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital Mangaluru proudly announces a significant achievement in its commitment to exceptional healthcare services: successfully welcoming 100 newborns within a remarkable 28-day period. This milestone unequivocally highlights the profound trust and confidence families place in the hospital’s distinguished maternity and neonatal care programs.

This extraordinary accomplishment stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication and profound expertise of KMC Hospital Mangaluru’s multidisciplinary teams. This includes a cadre of highly skilled obstetricians, compassionate neonatologists, diligent nurses, expert anaesthetists, and comprehensive support staff, all of whom operate with tireless commitment around the clock. Their collective efforts ensure the delivery of safe births and the provision of unparalleled quality care for both mothers and their precious newborns.

Mr. Pramod Kunder, Cluster Director of KMC Hospital Mangaluru, articulated the significance of this achievement, stating, “Welcoming 100 babies in just 28 days represents a profoundly proud and deeply emotional milestone for each member of our KMC Hospital Mangaluru family. Every single birth is a unique and cherished event, and this remarkable achievement serves as a powerful reflection of the immense confidence and faith that families consistently repose in our dedicated maternity team. Our esteemed doctors, committed nurses, and invaluable support staff remain steadfast in their commitment to delivering care that is not only safe and compassionate but also at the forefront of medical advancement for mothers and their newborns.”

KMC Hospital Mangaluru continues its strategic efforts to fortify and enhance its maternal and child healthcare services. This ongoing commitment is supported by the integration of advanced medical infrastructure, the expertise of highly experienced specialists, and the provision of comprehensive care that spans the entire continuum from pregnancy through to the crucial post-delivery period.

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a preeminent pioneer in the healthcare industry, Manipal Hospitals has firmly established itself as one of India’s top healthcare providers. The organization annually serves in excess of 8 million patients, driven by a steadfast mission to deliver affordable, yet exceptionally high-quality, healthcare services. Manipal’s integrated network currently boasts a formidable pan-India footprint, encompassing 49 hospitals strategically located across 24 cities. This expansive network comprises 12,600 licensed beds and is supported by a talented pool of over 11,000 doctors, alongside a dedicated employee base exceeding 34,000 individuals.

Manipal Hospitals is renowned for offering comprehensive curative and preventive care, catering to a diverse and global patient population. The institution holds the prestigious AAHRPP accreditation, and a significant majority of the hospitals within its extensive network are further accredited by NABH, NABL, and ER, in addition to receiving distinguished recognition for Nursing Excellence.