KMC Hospital Mangaluru Highlights Importance of Early Allergy Detection Through World Allergy Day Awareness Session

Mangaluru: Reinforcing the importance of early diagnosis and effective management of allergic conditions, KMC Hospital Mangaluru conducted a public awareness session to mark World Allergy Day. The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from members of the public, who gained valuable insights into identifying allergy triggers, recognising warning signs, and adopting preventive measures for better respiratory health.

The awareness session was led by Dr. Udaya Sureshkumar, Consultant – Respiratory Medicine & Pulmonology, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the increasing prevalence of allergies across all age groups and emphasised the importance of timely medical evaluation rather than relying on self-medication. The event received an overwhelming response, with more than 120 participants, including members of Rotary Clubs, the Fisheries Institute, Senior Citizens’ Forums, corporate organisations, and the general public, attending the session to enhance their understanding of allergy prevention and management.

The interactive session covered a wide range of topics, including common environmental and food allergens, various types of allergic diseases, symptoms of allergic rhinitis, asthma, and skin allergies, recognising life-threatening allergic reactions such as anaphylaxis, allergy testing, available treatment options, allergen avoidance strategies, and common misconceptions surrounding allergies. Participants also had the opportunity to interact with the specialist and clarify their concerns during an engaging question-and-answer session.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Udaya Sureshkumar said, “Allergies are often underestimated or mistaken for recurrent infections, leading to delayed diagnosis and unnecessary suffering. Early identification of allergy triggers, timely medical evaluation, and appropriate treatment can significantly improve a person’s quality of life and help prevent serious complications. Simple lifestyle modifications, combined with personalised treatment plans, enable most individuals to effectively manage their allergies and lead healthy, active lives.”

Mr. Pramod Kunder, Cluster Director, KMC Hospital Mangaluru, said, “Allergies are becoming increasingly common, yet many people continue to overlook their symptoms until they begin affecting their daily lives. At KMC Hospital Mangaluru, we believe that awareness is the first step towards prevention and timely care. Through community education programmes like this, we aim to empower people with the right knowledge to recognise allergies early, seek appropriate medical advice, and take informed steps towards protecting their health.”

Through initiatives such as the World Allergy Day awareness programme, KMC Hospital Mangaluru continues to strengthen its commitment to promoting respiratory health, encouraging early diagnosis, and building a healthier, better-informed community.