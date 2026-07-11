No police officer should be involved in deals or crime: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday issued a stern warning to police personnel against engaging in any illegal deals or criminal activities, stating that strict action would be taken against those found involved.

“Police officers should never be part of any deals or criminal activities. If anyone is found involved, the government will take immediate and uncompromising action. Consider this either my request or my directive,” the Chief Minister said while inaugurating 32 state-of-the-art mobile forensic vans and 75 Bolero patrol vehicles for district police units at Vidhana Soudha.

Praising the Karnataka Police for their recent crackdown on narcotics, Shivakumar announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for the team that successfully busted a major drug trafficking network.

“These new vehicles will strengthen our police force. Soldiers protect our borders, while police safeguard society within the country. Because of their service, people can live in peace. On behalf of the government, I congratulate all our police personnel,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Karnataka Police had seized narcotics worth Rs 375 crore over the past year and arrested around 1,500 drug peddlers, describing it as a remarkable achievement.

“The entire country is looking at Karnataka’s efforts. The government has decided to reward the police team that exposed the drug network with Rs 10 lakh. Every police officer should work in a manner that earns the respect of every citizen. Your success is the government’s success,” he added.

He also revealed that Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had recently met him and requested stronger measures to ensure that narcotics do not enter Kerala through the Karnataka border. Shivakumar said he had assured Chennithala that all necessary steps would be taken to prevent drugs from moving through Karnataka into Kerala.

The Chief Minister said Karnataka Police have earned a reputation as one of the country’s most efficient police forces because of the dedication and professionalism of its personnel.

“The government will always stand by police officers who work day and night to protect society. Even in difficult situations, we have ensured that your morale remains high. With advancements in technology and artificial intelligence, policing has become more effective in detecting crime. I have also directed the department to establish dedicated teams in every police station to curb organised crime and rowdyism,” he said.

Referring to the recent theft at the Ram Mandir, Shivakumar announced that the government has decided to introduce stricter safeguards for temple hundi (donation box) collections in Karnataka.