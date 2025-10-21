KMC Mangalore Hosts HEARCON 2025: A National Confluence on Hearing and Balance Sciences

Mangalore: The Department of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology at Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Mangalore, under the aegis of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), successfully convened HEARCON 2025, a prominent national conference dedicated to hearing and balance sciences. The conference took place on October 16-17 at KMC Marena, Attavar.

Themed ‘Where Hearing Meets Balance,’ this year’s HEARCON, an RCI-accredited Continuing Rehabilitation Education (CRE) program, attracted over 250 delegates representing diverse institutions from across the nation. The two-day event featured presentations from nine distinguished speakers and showcased 34 oral paper presentations delivered by students, clinicians, and researchers. HEARCON 2025 provided a valuable platform for robust academic exchange, highlighting emerging innovations and advancements within the fields of audiology and speech-language pathology.

Dr. Kaushlendra Kumar, Professor and Head of the Department, served as the Organizing Chairperson for the conference, while Dr. Rohit Ravi, Associate Professor, held the position of Organizing Secretary. Their leadership, alongside the dedicated efforts of the faculty and student team, ensured the seamless and efficient execution of the conference program.

The inaugural ceremony was marked by the presence of Dr. Suman Kumar, Director of the Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities (Divyangjan), Mumbai, who served as the Chief Guest. Dr. B. Unnikrishnan, Dean of KMC Mangalore, attended as the Guest of Honour. Dignitaries, faculty members, and delegates representing esteemed institutions from across India were also in attendance. During the ceremony, Dr. Suman Kumar was felicitated for his significant achievements and contributions to the field of speech and hearing. The valedictory ceremony was graced by Dr. Chakrapani M, Medical Superintendent of KMC Hospital, Attavar. A key highlight of the valedictory event was the felicitation of Dr. B. Rajashekhar, a pioneering figure recognized for his outstanding contributions to the advancement of speech and hearing sciences. The conference also recognized exemplary research through the presentation of Best Paper Awards.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Rohit Ravi expressed sincere gratitude to all delegates, speakers, sponsors, and organizing members for their collaborative efforts in contributing to the resounding success of HEARCON 2025. The event received significant support from MAHE, Aanvi Hearing, Sandesh Enterprises, Auditivo Hearing, and GN Resound.

The conference concluded on an inspiring note, reaffirming the collective dedication to furthering the progress of hearing and balance sciences within India.