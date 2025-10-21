RSS can face hundreds of Siddaramaiahs, Kharges, says Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru: Responding to criticism of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by the Congress-led government in Karnataka and alleged attempts to contain it, the BJP stated that the Sangh has the strength to confront “hundreds of Priyank Kharges and Siddaramaiahs.”

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, said, “The RSS has the capacity to confront hundreds of Priyank Kharges and Siddaramaiahs. It has faced late Prime Ministers like Nehru and Indira Gandhi.”

Priyank Kharge is Minister for RDPR, IT and BT and son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. Siddaramaiah is the CM of Karnataka State.

“When the organisation has withstood Prime Ministers, who is Siddaramaiah? He is just an outgoing Chief Minister of a state. People are cursing this government and want it gone. The RSS doesn’t even take him seriously,” Ashoka said.

He added, “The RSS does not need the support of the BJP. It is self-sufficient and a strong social organisation with the support of the people of this country. The RSS is functioning in 56 countries.”

Taking a jibe at Siddaramaiah’s roots, Ashoka said, “Where is Siddaramaiah’s organisation? It exists only in some ‘hundi’ — referring to Siddaramaiah’s native village, Siddaramanahundi. The RSS has no concern about this. They’ve taken it very lightly.”

“The RSS has faced much bigger challenges in its 100-year history. It has not bothered about tall leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav. Are Congress leaders in Karnataka stronger than them?” Ashoka asked.

“The RSS has never been affected by such leaders. And who is CM Siddaramaiah? He won’t even be in his post for another month or two. The RSS has simply turned a blind eye to Siddaramaiah and Priyank Kharge’s attempts to challenge it,” he stated.

Responding to CM Siddaramaiah’s recent criticism of Tejasvi Surya, where he said the Bengaluru South MP “represents darkness”, Ashoka retorted, “If one looks into a mirror, they will know who truly represents darkness.”

“The pothole-ridden roads in the state tell a better story of who is who. That’s why Siddaramaiah always prefers to travel by helicopter,” he added sarcastically.

Continuing his attack, Ashoka said, “What if Tejasvi Surya responds with a personal remark? Siddaramaiah once won by a margin of just 256 votes, and recently, he scraped through with only 3,000 votes. He has lost elections three times. Tejasvi Surya wins with a margin of 4 lakh votes.”

Ashoka also demanded transparency from the Congress government. “They should release a white paper on how much funding Karnataka received during PM Modi’s tenure over the last 10 years — for railways, road development, and the Jal Jeevan Mission.”

“If you want a comparison, make a chart of the funds released during the UPA government under Manmohan Singh versus the current NDA government under Narendra Modi. The Modi government has given Karnataka five times more,” he claimed.

“But they won’t reveal that. Instead, they keep saying PM Modi is not good. Can you name one flyover, bridge, or hospital built by the state government?” he asked.

“Prime Minister Modi is praised by world leaders. They have even touched his feet for providing COVID vaccines. Has anyone ever invited CM Siddaramaiah or the Congress leadership? They think criticising PM Modi will make them appear bigger,” Ashoka concluded.