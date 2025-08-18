Konkan Railway Electrification Yields Rs 144 Crore Fuel Savings

Navi Mumbai: The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has announced significant fuel savings of Rs 144 crore between January 1 and July 15 of this year, attributed to the ongoing electrification of the Konkan Railway route. Santhosh Kumar Jha, Chairman and Managing Director of KRCL, revealed that approximately 80 to 90 percent of trains operating on the route are now running on electric traction, contributing substantially to the corporation’s financial efficiency.

Mr. Jha shared these details during his address at the Independence Day celebration held at the Nerul Konkan Railway Campus in Navi Mumbai. He highlighted the railway’s recent accomplishments, noting the operation of 11,751 passenger and parcel trains, along with 3,861 goods trains, on the Konkan route from January 1 to the end of July. Furthermore, KRCL operated 174 summer special trains to accommodate increased passenger traffic.

Building on the success of its Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) truck service, Konkan Railway is set to launch a Ro-Ro car service between Kolad in Maharashtra and Verna in Goa, scheduled to operate from August 23 to September 11. The service will include a stop at Nandgaon station. This initiative aims to provide an efficient and eco-friendly transportation solution for automobiles in the region.

In addition to operational achievements, Mr. Jha emphasized the railway’s commitment to social responsibility, stating that 66 runaway children, including 24 minor girls, were rescued from Konkan Railway trains. These children were safely reunited with their families or assisted by child helpline services.

Konkan Railway has secured new project works valued at Rs 3,860.99 crore, with Rs 1,619.50 crore allocated to 14 different schemes during the current financial year alone. Mr. Jha also noted Konkan Railways’ contribution to the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, recently dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The corporation constructed the 63 km Katra–Sangaldaan section bridges as part of this strategically important project.

Looking ahead, Mr. Jha announced that applications have been invited to fill 79 vacancies within Konkan Railway, signaling the corporation’s continued growth and commitment to providing employment opportunities. The electrification project and subsequent fuel savings mark a significant milestone for Konkan Railway, demonstrating its dedication to sustainable and efficient railway operations.