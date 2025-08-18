Konkan Railway Corporation Collects Rs 2.37 Crore in Fines from Ticketless Travelers

Udupi: The Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL) has reported the collection of Rs 2,37,11,161 in fines from passengers traveling without valid tickets during a special enforcement drive conducted this year. This announcement was made in an official press release issued by the corporation.

The intensive ticket-checking initiative saw a total of 3,765 inspections carried out throughout the financial year 2025-26, resulting in the substantial fine collection. The KRCL has emphasized its commitment to ensuring that all passengers adhere to the stipulated rules and regulations regarding ticket purchase and validation.

Anticipating a significant surge in passenger traffic due to the approaching Ganesh Chaturthi festival and other forthcoming festive occasions, railway authorities have urged all travelers on the Konkan route to procure valid tickets and travel legitimately. This measure is intended to prevent inconvenience to both themselves and fellow passengers.

The KRCL has affirmed its dedication to maintaining stringent ticket checking campaigns along its entire route, spanning from Mumbai to Mangaluru. These campaigns are designed to identify and penalize individuals traveling without proper authorization. The corporation has further stated that these checks will be implemented with heightened vigilance during the festive season to manage the anticipated increase in passenger numbers and ensure a smooth and orderly travel experience for all. The KRCL reiterates the importance of responsible travel and compliance with ticketing regulations.