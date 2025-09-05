Konkani Film ‘My Dear Father’ Premieres with Audio Launch and Scholarship Distribution

Mangaluru: The Konkani movie “My Dear Father” continues to generate considerable buzz following successful premiere shows, including a special screening for priests and religious figures and an initial premiere in Puttur. The second premiere, held recently in Deralakatte, drew large crowds and positive responses, further amplifying anticipation for the film’s official release.

Two screenings were organized, one by the “Manoranjan Mangalore Team” and the other by “Sangodi Permannur,” both of which played to packed theaters. A highlight of the Deralakatte premiere was the audio launch of “My Dear Father’s” soundtrack by special guest Sabitha Monis. The Urban Groove team, under the direction of Avil D’Cruz, also presented a dance performance set to the movie’s title track. The film’s songs are now accessible on major music streaming platforms.

The event was attended by several notable figures, including Vijay Veigas Permannur, Diel Jeremy Monteiro, Jean Monteiro Manjeshwar, Rudy D’Souza Permannur, Rudolph Antony D’Souza (leader of “Sangodi Permannur”), singer Robin Sequeira, and Danel Jason, the film’s cinematographer, representing Comedy Company.

Significantly, the screening organized by Sangodi Permannur, in collaboration with the Comedy Company, served a dual purpose. Proceeds from the event were utilized to award educational scholarships to four deserving students. Dignitaries present at the scholarship distribution included Lucas D’Souza, Alfred D’Souza, Demetrius D’Souza, Godfrey D’Souza, and Arun D’Souza, Vice President of the Parish Pastoral Council, Permannur. Nellu Permannur, the film’s director, was also felicitated during the event.

Numerous members of the film’s cast and crew were in attendance, including Prakash K., Rajesh Miyapadavu, Jasmine D’Souza, Venessa Moras, Sushanth D’Souza, Deril Permannur, Art Director Joseph Monteiro, Drone Expert Amar Veigas, Production Manager Maria Joyce, Editor Raveen Martis, and veteran actress Celestine Monteiro, who at 85 years old, brings a wealth of experience to the production.

Alwyn Danthi served as the master of ceremonies, and Alwyn C. Veigas delivered the vote of thanks. Audience members expressed strong appreciation for the film following the screening.

Organizers have announced that “My Dear Father” will be released across Bharath Cinemas multiplexes on September 24.