MRPL Receives FKCCI India CSR & Sustainability Award for Excellence

Bengaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has been awarded the prestigious “Winner” title in the Excellence in Water, Sanitation & Hygiene (WASH) category at the FKCCI India CSR & Sustainability Awards 2025. The award recognizes MRPL’s impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives focused on providing access to clean water, promoting sanitation, and improving hygiene practices, alongside its commitment to Corporate Leadership & Governance.

The award ceremony took place in Bengaluru on September 4, 2025. Dr. G. Parameshwara, Hon’ble Home Minister of Karnataka, presented the award to representatives from MRPL. The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including N. Ashok Babu (IRS-IT), Director, National Water Mission (Ministry of Jal Shakti), and Mr. Ratnesh, Executive Director, United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) India, highlighting the significance of the occasion and the importance of CSR in national development.

Mr. Malakonda Rao, Chief Manager – CSR, and Mr. Keshav Patali, Manager – CSR, received the award on behalf of MRPL. Their presence underscored the company’s dedication to its CSR programs and its proactive approach to sustainable development.

The FKCCI India CSR & Sustainability Awards are highly regarded within the corporate sector, attracting participation from a diverse range of organizations committed to social responsibility. This year, the awards saw a rigorous screening process, with 81 applications evaluated across corporates, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) spanning 11 distinct award categories. MRPL’s selection as the winner in the WASH category demonstrates the effectiveness and impact of its CSR initiatives in addressing critical societal needs. This accolade further solidifies MRPL’s position as a leader in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development within the Indian business landscape.