Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management and CHRIST (Deemed to be University) Forge Consultancy Partnership

Mangaluru: Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru, and CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru, have formalized a Consultancy Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on April 25, 2026, at the Sahyadri campus. This collaborative agreement signifies a mutual commitment to advancing academic excellence, fostering industry alignment, and promoting comprehensive institutional development.

A distinguished delegation from CHRIST University, comprising Dr. Anil Joseph Pinto, Registrar; Dr. Shrinivas Kulkarni, Head, School of Business and Management; Dr. Vinay M, Head, Department of Computer Science, Statistics and Data Science; and Dr. Sandhya D, Program Coordinator-BBA, attended the signing ceremony.

The proceedings commenced with a guided campus tour for the visiting dignitaries before the formal MoU signing. Dr. Vishal Samartha, Director – MBA Program, inaugurated the event with a welcoming address, underscoring the collaborative vision and its intended objectives. Dr. Samartha emphasized, “The true measure of an MoU’s success lies not merely in the documents themselves, but in the tangible success stories of our students.”

Dr. Manjunath Bhandary, Chairman of Sahyadri College, articulated the institution’s strategic decision to partner with CHRIST (Deemed to be University), citing its reputation as a leading academic institution. He affirmed Sahyadri’s dedication to prioritizing quality education and holistic student development. Dr. Bhandary further proposed implementing a 2-3-month student exchange program aimed at broadening students’ learning horizons and enriching their academic experience. Highlighting the institution’s overarching commitment, he reiterated its focus on cultivating skilled professionals and responsible citizens who contribute meaningfully to the nation. He also announced the formal inauguration of the newly established BBA, BCA, and MCA programs, extending a formal invitation to the Vice Chancellor of CHRIST University to officiate the ceremony.

Dr. Anil Pinto, Registrar of CHRIST University, delivered an insightful presentation showcasing the institution’s exemplary practices and academic strengths. He conveyed his enthusiasm for the collaborative venture with Sahyadri College.

Dr. S. S. Injaganeri, Principal of Sahyadri College, provided a comprehensive overview of the institution, emphasizing its unwavering commitment to delivering quality education, fostering research endeavors, and implementing reforms in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The MoU was formally executed through the exchange of signed documents between representatives of both institutions, marking the commencement of a collaborative partnership centered on developing and enhancing the BBA, BCA, and MCA programs.

Beyond program development, the MoU outlines key objectives, including enhancing faculty competencies through specialized training programs, workshops, and mentorship initiatives. The partnership also seeks to elevate institutional quality through implementing Outcome-Based Education (OBE) principles, preparing for accreditation processes (NAAC and NBA), and refining academic governance practices. Collaborative research initiatives, student and faculty exchange programs, and the development of robust digital infrastructure and virtual learning environments are also central to the MoU’s focus.

Dr. Sushma V, Associate Professor, Department of Business Administration (MBA), served as the Master of the Ceremony for the event.