Konkani Manyatha Divas Celebrated with Fervor at Bajjodi

Bajjodi: The Infant Mary Church in Bajjodi hosted a vibrant celebration of Konkani Manyatha Divas on Sunday, August 31st, under the thoughtful organization of the YCS unit in Bajjodi. The event, themed “Konkani Amchi Bhas, Konkan Amcho Gaon” (Konkani is our language, Konkan is our village), aimed to promote and preserve the Konkani language.

The celebration was graced by Fr. Ivan D’Souza, Editor of Naman Balok Jezu and Director of Carmel Kiran and Mass-Media, who served as the chief guest. In his address, Fr. D’Souza emphasized the crucial need to safeguard Konkani within homes, highlighting its esteemed position as one of the 22 languages recognized nationally in the 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The event commenced with a solemn tribute to the late Vishvwa Konkani Kalaratna Eric Ozario. Attendees observed a two-minute silence and offered floral tributes to his portrait, honoring his significant contributions to the Konkani language and culture. Following the tribute, the Chief Guest unveiled the logo of “Konkani Manyatha Divas” in a creative and engaging manner.

A series of competitions catering to participants of all ages, from children to the elderly, were held. These included Konkani speech and poem recitation competitions, a Konkani collage competition, and a Konkani cultural competition specifically for the elders. The judges lauded the Bajjodi children for their exceptional command of the Konkani language and their accurate pronunciation.

The event culminated in a prize distribution ceremony where all participants received certificates, and winners were awarded special prizes. Fr. Dominic Vas, the parish priest, delivered the presidential address, urging parishioners to actively use Konkani and teach it to their children at home. He cautioned that neglecting the language could lead to its decline, potentially rendering it a relic of the past, much like other extinct languages.

The YCS Unit of Bajjodi was commended for their methodical, creative, and meticulous organization of the program, which successfully promoted the importance and beauty of the Konkani language.