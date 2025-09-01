Konaje Police Crack Down on Illegal Liquor Manufacturing, Two Arrested

Konaje: In a decisive operation aimed at curbing illicit activities, the Konaje police have successfully dismantled an illegal liquor manufacturing operation in Fajir village, leading to the arrest of two individuals. The raid, conducted on Sunday, targeted a residence in the vicinity of Kamblapadavu Sri Durga Kali Temple Road, within the Konaje police station’s jurisdiction.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Pranav V Shenai, 24, a resident of Kasaragod, and Anush R, 24, a resident of Talipadpu. Preliminary investigations indicate the involvement of two additional suspects, identified as Thomas and Manikuttan, who remain at large. Law enforcement officials allege that the four individuals were collaboratively engaged in the unlawful production of alcoholic beverages at the aforementioned premises.

During the raid, Thomas and Manikuttan reportedly evaded capture. Authorities conducted a thorough on-site investigation of the house, in the presence of the arrested suspects, to meticulously document the scene and seize all relevant materials.

The subsequent search of the property yielded a significant cache of equipment and materials used in the illicit liquor production. Confiscated items include three illegal liquor manufacturing machines, a mixer machine, numerous bottles of unlawfully produced liquor, and eight bottles of “Mansion House” liquor, a brand exclusively authorized for sale in Goa. Furthermore, a variety of other components essential for the liquor manufacturing process were seized. The estimated total value of the confiscated items amounts to Rs 1,15,110.00.

A formal case has been registered at the Konaje Police Station against the accused. Investigations are currently underway to apprehend the absconding suspects, Thomas and Manikuttan, and to fully ascertain the scope and scale of the illegal operation.