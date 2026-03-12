Konkani Musical Love Story ‘Nachom-ia Kumpasar’ Screened for Dementia Care Fundraiser

Mangalore: The critically acclaimed Konkani musical film “Nachom-ia Kumpasar” was screened at PVR Nexus Mangalore on International Women’s Day as a fundraising event for Susheg Jivith Dementia Care Centre. The screening was organized by SILVER CIRCLE, a volunteer elder care group based in Mangalore.

Directed by Bardroy Baretto, “Nachom-ia Kumpasar” tells the bittersweet story of a young singer, Dona, and her musician mentor, Lawry, against the vibrant backdrop of Bombay’s jazz clubs and the Goan music scene of the 1960s. Lawry, a talented Goan musician working in Bombay nightclubs, returns to Goa in search of a singer for his band. There, he discovers Dona, whom he molds into a gifted performer. As they work together, Lawry and Dona fall deeply in love, setting the stage for an emotional and ultimately tragic love story.

The film intricately weaves its narrative through 20 timeless Konkani songs, offering a nostalgic glimpse into the lives of these often-unrecognized and unappreciated musicians. “Nachom-ia Kumpasar” beautifully captures the essence of Goan culture and its unique musical traditions through a blend of music, drama, and romance.

The film stars Vijay Maurya as Lawrence and Palomi Ghosh as Dona. Lawrence, a jazz trumpeter and songwriter, finds in Dona the perfect voice for his band. However, their burgeoning passion for each other is complicated by Lawrence’s existing marriage, creating a significant obstacle to their relationship.

The film’s soundtrack features 20 classic Konkani tunes based on Chris Perry’s original recordings, transporting viewers to the pulsating Konkani music scene of the 1960s and 1970s, a scene that significantly influenced the Hindi film industry. One of the film’s underlying themes explores the often-overlooked contributions of Goan musicians to some of Hindi cinema’s biggest hits.

Despite a low-key initial emergence, “Nachom-ia Kumpasar” quickly gained immense popularity through word-of-mouth, going viral after its premiere several years ago, even without a formal trailer. The film was never released in cinemas, and director Bardroy Baretto has relied on updates on their Facebook page to spread awareness of screenings.

“Nachom-ia Kumpasar” has garnered significant recognition, with 34 awards to its name, including 21 International, 3 National, and 10 State Awards, solidifying its status as a “must-see” film.