KSCA Mangalore Zone Announces Selection Trials for U-14 Men’s Team

Mangalore: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Mangalore Zone is pleased to announce upcoming selection trials for Under-14 men cricketers to form the Mangalore Zone U-14 team for the year 2025-26. Trials will be held in Udupi and Mangalore to identify promising young talent from the region.

Udupi District Trials:

Date: Friday, December 26, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM onwards

Venue: Manipal University End Point Ground, Manipal

Contact Person: Sri Prabhakar Shetty, Mob No: 9845967775

Dakshina Kannada District Trials:

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM onwards

Venue: Padua High School Ground, Nanthoor

Contact Person: Sri Melroy Dsouza, Mob No: 9164750863

Eligibility Criteria:

Players born on or after September 1, 2011, are eligible to participate in the trials. Players under the age of 12 are not permitted to participate.

Requirements:

All participants are required to report to the venue in proper cricket whites and shoes. They must bring their original date of birth certificate and a copy of the same for verification purposes.

The KSCA Mangalore Zone encourages all eligible and aspiring young cricketers to participate in the selection trials and showcase their skills. This is an excellent opportunity to represent the Mangalore Zone and further their cricketing careers.