First Cruise Vessel of the 2025 –26 Season Arrives at New Mangalore Port Authority

Mangalore: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) officially launched the 2025-26 cruise season today as the luxury cruise vessel M.S. Seven Seas Navigator arrived and docked at Berth No. 4 at 07:15 hrs, following its arrival at NMPA at 06:15 hrs.

The M.S. Seven Seas Navigator, sailing under the flag of the Bahamas, boasts a Length Overall (LOA) of 172.50 metres, a draft of 7.50 metres, and a Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) of 28,803. The vessel’s previous port of call was Mormugao Port. On board were 450 passengers and 360 crew members.

Upon arrival, NMPA welcomed the international cruise tourists with traditional and culturally rich festivities to provide an immersive experience. NMPA collaborated with various stakeholders and thoroughly prepared to ensure tourists enjoyed a seamless visit. Smt. Vinitha Sekhar, IRS, Commissioner of Customs, Mangalore, along with the Traffic Manager, officers, and Port employees, greeted the ship’s master.

Enhancements to the port included a Meditation Centre established by the Ministry of AYUSH, complimentary Wi-Fi connectivity provided by NMPA, and a Selfie Stand depicting Mangaluru’s Yakshagana art form, installed by the Ministry of Tourism. These additions were designed to offer unique experiential value for cruise passengers.

To streamline the immigration process for the large influx of passengers, NMPA implemented advanced planning and coordination measures, resulting in significantly reduced waiting times and an improved overall passenger experience.

During their stay in Mangaluru, passengers had the opportunity to explore prominent tourist destinations in the surrounding area. These included the Karkala Gomateshwara Temple, the 1000 Pillar Temple at Moodabidri, Soans Farm, Pilikula Nisargadhama, Artisan Village, Gokarnanatha Temple, St. Aloysius Chapel, local markets, and Trinity House at Valencia. These excursions provided tourists with insights into the region’s diverse cultural, spiritual, and natural attractions.

The M.S. Seven Seas Navigator departed at 16:30 hrs, leaving passengers with cherished memories of their visit to Mangaluru. The vessel is now en route to Cochin, its next port of call.

The arrival of the M.S. Seven Seas Navigator underscores NMPA’s increasing prominence as a preferred cruise destination on India’s west coast. This is attributed to its modern infrastructure, efficient port operations, and effective coordination with various agencies. With a promising schedule of cruise calls anticipated for the season, NMPA is poised to continue its vital role in promoting cruise tourism, supporting the regional economy, and fostering cultural exchange.