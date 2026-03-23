KSCA Mangalore Zone Announces Selection Trials for Women’s Under-15 and Under-19 Teams

Mangalore: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Mangalore Zone is pleased to announce the commencement of district-wise selection trials for women cricketers in the Under-15 and Under-19 age categories. These trials aim to identify and select talented players for the KSCA Academy for the cricketing years 2026–27.

This initiative underscores KSCA’s commitment to fostering women’s cricket at the grassroots level and providing a platform for aspiring cricketers to hone their skills and represent the state. The selection trials will be conducted meticulously to ensure that deserving candidates are given an opportunity to showcase their abilities.

Interested candidates are requested to register their names with Mr. Melroy D’Souza, Contact Person, at Mobile No.: 9164750863. He will be the point of contact for all queries and registration-related information.

Further details pertaining to the trial schedule and venue for the selection of district teams will be communicated to the registered participants in due course. Candidates are advised to stay in touch with Mr. D’Souza for timely updates and information.

The eligibility criteria for participation in the selection trials are as follows:

Under-15 Women: Girls born on or after 01/09/2011 and before 31/08/2014 are eligible to participate.

Under-19 Women: Girls born on or after 01/09/2007 and before 31/08/2010 are eligible to participate.

KSCA Mangalore Zone encourages all eligible and aspiring women cricketers to participate in the selection trials and seize this opportunity to further their cricketing careers. The association is dedicated to providing comprehensive training and support to selected players, preparing them for competitive cricket at higher levels.

About KSCA Mangalore Zone:

The KSCA Mangalore Zone is a regional division of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, responsible for promoting and developing cricket in the Mangalore region. The zone conducts various tournaments, coaching camps, and selection trials to identify and nurture cricketing talent in the region.

Contact:

Mr. Melroy D’Souza

Mobile No.: 9164750863