New Mangalore Port Authority Set to Host All India Major Ports Volleyball & Beach Volleyball Tournaments 2025–26

Mangalore: The Major Ports Sports Control Board, in collaboration with the New Mangalore Port Sports Council, is preparing to host the 47th All India Major Ports Volleyball Tournament and the 21st Beach Volleyball Tournament in 2025–26. The tournaments are scheduled to take place at the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) Sports Complex Premises and Panambur Beach from March 24th to March 27th, 2026.

The inauguration ceremony for the event will be held on March 24th at 5:00 PM at the NMPA Sports Complex. Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson of NMPA, will preside over the inaugural function.

This prestigious national tournament is expected to draw significant participation from major ports throughout India. Teams from Mumbai, Deendayal, Kolkata, Paradip, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Cochin, Mormugao, VOC Port, and the host, New Mangalore Port Authority, are slated to compete.

The New Mangalore Port Authority has expressed its enthusiasm for hosting this significant sporting event. The Authority anticipates a high level of competition and is committed to ensuring the tournament’s successful execution. The event is expected to promote sportsmanship and camaraderie among the participating ports, fostering a spirit of healthy competition and collaboration.