KSRTC Bus and Tipper Collision at Shetrakette Turn Leaves College Students Severely Injured

Kundapur: A serious road accident occurred this evening at the Shetrakette turn on the Tallur–Neralakatte road, within the jurisdiction of the Kundapur Rural Police Station, resulting in severe injuries to multiple individuals, including three college students. The incident involved a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus and a tipper truck.

The KSRTC bus, en route from Kundapur towards Ajri–Siddapur, collided with a tipper truck transporting soil from Neralakatte in the direction of Tallur. The collision impacted the right side of the bus, causing extensive damage, particularly to the driver’s area.

Eyewitness reports indicate that the bus was carrying a significant number of college students at the time of the accident, as it was during the evening commute. Students seated near the windows bore the brunt of the impact, sustaining serious injuries.

Immediate response was provided by local resident Prashanth Poojary of Karki, along with other members of the public, who assisted in extracting and transporting the injured to nearby medical facilities for urgent treatment. The Kundapur Rural Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.