Pangala: Youth Killed as Bus Hits Scooter

Udupi: A young scooter rider suffered critical injuries and died while being transported to the hospital after a collision with a bus on National Highway 66 at Pangala on Monday afternoon.

The deceased scooter rider has been identified as Krishnaraj, a native of Mooluru, who was currently residing in Padukere.

The accident occurred at a curve near Pangala. A private bus traveling from Udupi towards Kapu reportedly hit the scooter. Locals have alleged that rash and negligent driving by the bus driver led to the accident.

The injured youth was rushed to Udupi hospital in an SDPI ambulance from Mooluru by social workers Jalaluddin and Hameed, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the accident, the bus was left stranded in the middle of the road. NSUI District President Saurabh Ballal, who was present at the spot, assisted in moving the bus to the roadside to ease traffic.

Kapu police arrived at the scene and registered a case in connection with the incident.