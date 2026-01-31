K’taka BJP alleges Congress has convened special session to oppose VB-G RAM G

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, alleged that Congress leaders have deliberately convened a special session in Karnataka to oppose the Viksit Bharat Guarantee Rozgar Ajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM G).

The Congress-led government has extended the session for two days until Feb 2 to discuss the introduction of VB-G RAM G and the scrapping of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA).

At a press conference at the BJP state office in Bengaluru on Saturday, Narayanaswamy stated that Congress was unwilling to accept the use of the word “Ram” in the Viksit Bharat Guarantee Rozgar Ajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM G).

He claimed Congress leaders mistakenly believed the scheme was named after Lord Ram, noting that MGNREGA was initially named after Jawaharlal Nehru before Mahatma Gandhi’s name was added.

Narayanaswamy stated that the acronym of Viksit Bharat Guarantee Rozgar Ajeevika Mission naturally forms “RAM,” which he said symbolises the emergence of Ram within the scheme.

He stated there was no need to convene a session of the House at this time.

He explained that under the VB-G RAM G scheme, which has strengthened the MGNREGA programme by providing statutory backing, the employment period has increased from 100 to 125 days. Workers are required to perform manual labor, biometric attendance is recorded, and wages of Rs 370 are directly credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

He stated that the scheme aims to create assets and improve rural livelihoods, but alleged that Congress is opposed to it.

Addressing the alleged disrespect shown by Congress legislators to the Governor after he declined to read the speech prepared by the state government, Narayanaswamy stated that Congress leaders raised slogans against the Governor as he left the joint session. He added that the BJP opposed any attempts to manhandle the Governor. “Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad was responsible for the entire episode,” he said.

Narayanaswamy further accused Hariprasad of repeatedly making remarks about the RSS, speaking disrespectfully about women, and using derogatory language.

He also criticised Hariprasad’s alleged remark questioning whether he should have shown his leg instead of his hand to the Governor.

Narayanaswamy stated he was subjected to abusive language for questioning these remarks and alleged that Hariprasad’s conduct was unacceptable. He stated that all BJP members in the House had unanimously spoken against Hariprasad.”​

He stated that he had not encountered such conduct in politics before and added that BJP members ensured Hariprasad was required to apologise.