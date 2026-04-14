K’taka BJP mocks Cong MLAs’ Delhi trip for cabinet posts, says Siddaramaiah govt neglecting governance

Shivamogga: Karnataka BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, alleging a complete breakdown of governance and lack of administrative responsibility in the state.

Addressing reporters in Shivamogga, Vijayendra said the Congress government has “no sense of dignity or decorum” and accused it of neglecting governance amid internal power struggles. He claimed that the administrative machinery has “completely collapsed” as leaders remain preoccupied with political lobbying in Delhi.

Referring to recent political developments, he alleged that the tussle over the Chief Minister’s post has affected governance, adding that people of the state are suffering due to the infighting. “Bengaluru is struggling today without effective leadership from both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister,” he said.

On JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement predicting a coalition government in 2028, Vijayendra said that time will decide the future. He maintained that the BJP, being a national party, would follow the directions of its central leadership and work in the interest of the state and the party.

Speaking on the issue of women’s reservation, Vijayendra welcomed the Centre’s move to convene a special session of Parliament. He said the Prime Minister’s decision reflects a strong commitment to ensuring both social justice and political empowerment for women.

Criticising Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for calling the move on women reservation amendment bill a “political gimmick”, Vijayendra said such remarks undermine the cause of women’s empowerment. He demanded that Kharge apologise to women across the country.

He further questioned the Congress party’s commitment to women’s issues and accused it of attempting to find fault even in progressive measures. “Such an approach will not benefit the Congress in any way,” he added.

It can be noted that in a significant political development, around 25 Congress legislators held a breakfast meeting at the Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi on Monday, discussed the issue of Cabinet reshuffle and extended support through a signature campaign.

Several MLAs participated in the informal meeting, stressing the need for a reshuffle. They cited that the government has completed three years in office and that there is a need to provide opportunities to new faces.

During the meeting, legislators signed a memorandum supporting the demand for ministerial berths and broader representation. The signature campaign is seen as an effort to collectively convey their aspirations to the party high command.

The legislators had submitted their demands to the Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, in Delhi.

Meanwhile, stating that there was nothing wrong in party MLAs from the state landing in Delhi and meeting the Congress High Command, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President, D.K. Shivakumar, on Monday, warned that unnecessary public statements would invite disciplinary action from the party.

Speaking to reporters at the residence of Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, “All MLAs must maintain party discipline. They must respect the party. They should not damage the party’s reputation in front of the media. The Chief Minister has already spoken on this matter. Everyone’s future lies with the party, not with the media.”



