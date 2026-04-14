Naseer Ahmad removed as CM’s Political Secretary amid Karnataka Congress bypoll row

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Political Secretary, Naseer Ahmad, was removed from his post on Tuesday for allegedly working against Congress candidate Samarth Shamanur during the just-concluded Davanagere South bye-election.

It may be noted that Congress MLC Naseer Ahmad, is a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Karnataka government issued an order in this regard on Tuesday morning.

Deputy Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), B. Abhijin, issued the order. It stated that Naseer Ahmad has been relieved from the post of Political Secretary to the Chief Minister with immediate effect, and the earlier order regarding his appointment has been withdrawn.

Sources in the Congress party said that Naseer Ahmad had been given a deadline to submit his resignation by AICC General Secretary and State incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala till Monday evening. As he failed to do so, directions were issued to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to relieve him from the Cabinet-rank post.

Naseer Ahmad is accused of conspiring to provoke Muslim voters against the Congress candidate in the Davanagere South Assembly segment.

Earlier, the party had sought the resignation of K. Abdul Jabbar, the State Minority Department President. State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar accepted his resignation and dissolved the committees constituted under him.

Both Naseer Ahmad and Jabbar are accused of not actively campaigning for Congress candidate Samarth Malikarjun in the bypoll. They are also alleged to have provoked Muslim voters, who form a significant section of the constituency, to vote against the party candidate in order to pressure the party into fielding a Muslim candidate in the 2028 Assembly elections.

AICC representatives monitoring the election campaign in the state have submitted a report to the party high command. Taking serious note of the developments, the national leadership has recommended strict action against the leaders.

Congress insiders claim that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is unhappy with the developments, as both leaders are considered part of his camp. The report has also reportedly gone against Minister for Waqf and Housing, B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan, over his absence from the campaign and his alleged role in influencing local Muslim leaders against the Congress candidate, sources said.

According to insiders, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has summoned Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan for a meeting regarding the issue.

Sources also indicate that Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, is attempting to promote Bengaluru MLA Rizwan Arshad and senior leader MLC Saleem Ahmad.



