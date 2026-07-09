K’taka: BJP objects to mass filling of SIR Enumeration Forms at religious places

Bengaluru: BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Radhamohan Das Agrawal on Thursday objected to the alleged mass filling of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms at religious places and locations identified by Congress leaders, calling the practice inappropriate.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s state headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru, Agrawal alleged that the Congress was attempting to use the SIR exercise for political purposes.

“Enumeration forms are being filled collectively at religious places and at locations suggested by Congress leaders. This is not the correct procedure,” he said.

Agrawal said the BJP had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were not visiting households as mandated.

“The Election Commission has clearly instructed BLOs to distribute the forms by visiting every household. We have raised this issue with the Commission,” he said.

He added that the BJP had conducted meetings and training sessions for its Booth Level Agent-2 (BLA-2) workers to ensure they were prepared for the SIR process.

Criticising the state government, Agrawal alleged that it was not utilising BJP-appointed BLA-2 workers. Responding to another question, he said internal party matters had been discussed with elected representatives.

Taking a swipe at Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, Agrawal said: “No one is paying attention to what Priyank Kharge says. Even his remarks on the issue of kumkum were not appropriate.”

It can be noted that Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge sparked a political controversy by claiming that “90 per cent of kesar comes from Islamic countries” while questioning the use of a tilak.

On reports of cross-voting, Agrawal said appropriate action would be taken against those responsible.

“There is continuous coordination between the BJP and the JD(S). We remain in regular touch and discussions are ongoing. A coordination committee has been formed, and BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi are members of the committee,” he said.

Responding to another question, Agrawal claimed that the Opposition’s actions were ultimately benefiting the BJP.

“Our political opponents are engaging in Muslim appeasement, are immersed in corruption, believe we are weak, and continue committing political mistakes. All of this ultimately works in our favour. We have nothing more to say about it,” he remarked.

Expressing confidence ahead of the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections, Agrawal said voters would deliver a verdict against the state government similar to the one he claimed was delivered to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“People are preparing for the 2028 Assembly elections. Just as voters gave a fitting reply to Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, they will similarly respond to Rahul Gandhi, D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah’s government in Karnataka,” he said.

When asked about his own performance as the BJP’s Karnataka in-charge, Agrawal said his success or failure should be judged by the party’s workers.